Bleacher Report's Expert Week 3 NFL Picks

Najee Harris (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

DraftKings Line: Browns -4.5

After victories in their season openers, both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns lost tight battles in Week 2, but the latter team probably feels the sting a little more than the former.

Last week, the Steelers never gained a lead over the New England Patriots and lost 17-14. Meanwhile, the Browns fell apart with one minute and 22 seconds left in regulation, giving up 14 points to the New York Jets in that short time span.

In 2021, the Steelers swept the season series with the Browns in Ben Roethlisberger’s farewell year, winning both contests by at least five points. Mitch Trubisky has taken over the offense, and he’s faltered, throwing for just 362 yards, two touchdowns and an interception with a 59.2 percent completion rate. On top of that, Pittsburgh’s ground attack ranks 26th behind a shaky offensive line that has slowly trended in the right direction.

Yet Kenyon sees an easy-money bet because of the Browns’ limited quarterback.

“Any time you can get 4.5 points in a game that Jacoby Brissett is the opponent's starter, it is probably smart to take the points. The Browns are coming off an embarrassing fourth-quarter collapse against the Jets after barely squeezing out a victory over the lowly Carolina Panthers. Yes, the Steelers won't have T.J. Watt (torn pectoral), share the same 1-1 record and will be playing this game on the road, but they already have a win against the defending AFC champion Bengals and lost a close game to Bill Belichick. I would take the Steelers straight up; getting 4.5 points feels like stealing.”

Even if the Browns win a low-scoring slugfest, the crew believes 4.5 points is a wide margin for two teams that struggle to push the ball downfield. Cleveland and Pittsburgh rank 26th and 28th, respectively, in passing yards.

Predictions

Davenport: Steelers

Ivory: Steelers

Kenyon: Steelers

Knox: Steelers

Moton: Steelers

O’Donnell: Browns

Sobleski: Steelers

Consensus: Steelers +4.5

Score Prediction: Steelers 23, Browns 21