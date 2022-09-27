WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 27

0 of 2

Bron Breakker found himself challenged by both JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov. Credit: WWE.com.

WWE NXT set up a series of grudge matches for the September 27 edition of the show, promising hard-hitting action.

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen challenged Gallus in a Pub Rules match. Cameron Grimes would finally fight Joe Gacy while Brutus Creed would get his hands on Damon Kemp.



Wes Lee and Tony D'Angelo would fight for a spot in the North American Championship ladder match.

Fallon Henley got a chance to prove herself against Mandy Rose. Nikkita Lyons hoped to put herself and Zoey Stark in title contention by challenging Kayden Carter.

NXT promised much with this jam-packed edition of the show, not even including the expectation of more story between Bron Breakker, JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov.

