WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 27September 27, 2022
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 27
WWE NXT set up a series of grudge matches for the September 27 edition of the show, promising hard-hitting action.
Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen challenged Gallus in a Pub Rules match. Cameron Grimes would finally fight Joe Gacy while Brutus Creed would get his hands on Damon Kemp.
Wes Lee and Tony D'Angelo would fight for a spot in the North American Championship ladder match.
Fallon Henley got a chance to prove herself against Mandy Rose. Nikkita Lyons hoped to put herself and Zoey Stark in title contention by challenging Kayden Carter.
NXT promised much with this jam-packed edition of the show, not even including the expectation of more story between Bron Breakker, JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov.
Bron Breakker Agrees to a Triple Threat Against JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov
- McDonagh put over his history with Dragunov, including taking credit for taking him out of action and forcing him to vacate his NXT UK Championship.
- Breakker pulled out the "Steiner Math" to set up the triple threat, which got a big pop from the crowd.
- Later, Xyon Quinn mocked The Czar as a man that did not deserve his title shot.
Ilja Dragunov made clear his focus was to dethrone Bron Breakker just like he did Gunther. JD McDonagh interrupted, warning that The Czar's career if he got in his way. The NXT champion walked out to accept a triple threat match at NXT Halloween Havoc.
NXT could have used a general manager in this situation. It made little sense that Breakker could ignore McDonagh's No. 1 contender status and add Dragunov to the mix.
However, there were some fun lines in this opening segment that set the stage for an exciting triple threat. Hopefully, we eventually get Breakker vs. Dragunov one on one.
Grade
C+
Notable Moments
Mandy Rose vs. Fallon Henley
- Rose caught Henley with a gut-wrench suplex into an abdominal stretch, but Henley fought out with a hip toss into a clothesline and bulldog for two.
- After the match, Rose tried to talk a big game, but Fyre appeared on the titantron and set a fire that showed the word "And New" as a promised for NXT Halloween Havoc.
While Fallon Henley fought hard in this match, she was no match for Mandy Rose. Henley exchanged strikes with Rose, but she got knocked down and taken out with the Kiss from a Rose.
This was a fine match but could have more interesting with better build and time. While Henley was never a serious competitor to the NXT Women's Championship at this stage, she has the talent to give Rose a better challenge than this.
This was all about giving the champion another win ahead of her match with Alba Fyre. Hopefully, the company has a plan to truly build up Fyre as a real threat to the champion.
Result
Rose def. Henley by pinfall.
Grade
C
Notable Moments