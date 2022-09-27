Report: Drake, Jay-Z Among Possible Guests for Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Rihanna reportedly hasn't decided whether to perform the Super Bowl LVII halftime show solo or with guest artists.

TMZ Sports reported Tuesday that Rihanna's creative team has developed a list of nearly 50 potential co-stars, including Calvin Harris, Drake, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Paul McCartney and Pharrell, who've all collaborated with the nine-time Grammy Award winner in the past.

Rihanna posted a picture on Twitter after the halftime-show announcement last week:

Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation agency helps the NFL select the performers for the league's championship game, was also those to comment on this season's choice.

"Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn," he said. "A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment."

Most headliners opt for guests to join them on stage, but sometimes the performer opts to fly solo. Recent examples for the latter approach include Lady Gaga and The Weeknd.

Rihanna, the second highest-selling female musician of all time, can build a star-studded show similar to last season's based on the wide range of collaborators she's worked with over the years. But she also has no shortage of song choices if she decides to ride alone.

The Super Bowl LVI show, which drew rave reviews, included Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson Paak.

This season's Super Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.