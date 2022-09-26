NFL Coaches Already On the Hot Seat in the 2022 Season

0 of 6

Kliff Kingsbury is off to an ugly 1-2 start with the Arizona Cardinals. (AP Photo/David Becker)

It doesn't take long for seats to start getting warm when you're an NFL head coach.

Nearly a third of the NFL franchises hired a new head coach coming into the 2022 season. The year before that there were seven new head coaches.

Some franchises are in a position to have some patience with their coach. Teams in the middle of a rebuild that just hired someone aren't likely to be putting anyone on the chopping block this early.

But there are definitely coaches who entered the season on a short leash or who aren't living up to massive expectations that need to get things turned around quickly.

Just three weeks into the season there might not be any imminent firings coming, but it's not too early to start seeing the writing on the wall for some. These six coaches are going to need to get things going soon.