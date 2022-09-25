USA's Frances Tiafoe Seals Team World's 1st Win over Team Europe in 2022 Laver Cup

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Laver Cup

Team World has clinched the 2022 Laver Cup with a 13-8 win over Team Europe thanks to a singles win by Frances Tiafoe on Sunday.

Tiafoe outlasted Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 1-6, 7-6 (11), 10-8 win, leading to an exuberant celebration from his teammates:

The team competition features six of the best European tennis players against six of the best from the rest of the world, battling in singles and doubles matches over a three-day period. Team Europe won each of the first four events, but Team World earned its first-ever win in 2022 thanks to a 3-0 record on the final day.

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime and American Jack Sock teamed up for a doubles victory over Matteo Berrettini and Andy Murray, while Auger-Aliassime also beat Novak Djokovic in a singles match.

It continued a trend of younger players beating established stars after Tiafoe and Sock beat Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in Federer's last career match. It helped the team captained by John McEnroe come out on top.

"It's an unbelievable feeling," Tiafoe said after the win. "John McEnroe dropped a lot of F-bombs saying we can't lose again. Felix beat Novak today, and we all did it together. It wasn't just me."

Tiafoe continues to emerge as an elite young player after reaching the semifinals of the U.S. Open before losing to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Taylor Fritz joined Tiafoe and Sock as the United States representatives in the competition, while Auger-Aliassime, Australia's Alex de Minaur and Argentina's Diego Schwartzman filled out the rest of the world team.