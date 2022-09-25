X

    CJ Stroud, Ohio State Touted as Best Team in CFB After Dominant Win over Wisconsin

    Erin WalshSeptember 25, 2022

    The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes continued to roll Saturday with a 52-21 win over unranked Wisconsin to remain undefeated in a season that could be one of the program's best since it reached the national title game during the 2020 campaign.

    Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud continued what could end up being a Heisman-worthy campaign, completing 17-of-27 passes for 281 yards and five touchdowns against one interception.

    Running back Miyan Williams had his best game of the season, rushing for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka reeled in six passes for 118 yards and two scores.

    Running back TreVeyon Henderson finished with 21 carries for 121 yards, and tight end Cade Stover finished with four catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns.

    It was a dominant outing for the Buckeyes as nearly everyone contributed to the win, and that led to fans on Twitter lauding the team for being the best in all of college football, ahead of both Alabama and Georgia.

    Barrett Sallee @BarrettSallee

    Should Ohio State be ranked No. 1 tomorrow? Yeah, probably.

    Kevin Harrish @Kevinish

    Only a coward wouldn’t rank this Ohio State team No. 1 tomorrow.

    Benjamin Wolk @benjaminwolk

    Ohio State is my new No. 1

    ryan 🏀 @LuckiIntern

    Ohio State looked like the best team in the country today, not close, argue with a wall

    Jordan Gomez ✝️ @Jordan_Gomez11

    Ohio State WR’s are truly as elite as they come. My goodness

    Shannon Britton @Xxplosive_1

    Man we just can't compete with Ohio State

    Lori Schmidt @LoriSchmidt

    Did Ohio State wear black because this is Wisconsin's funeral?

    Nick @Nwags40

    pretty crazy that ohio state is gonna win the national championship game this year

    Goingyard8 @goingyard8

    Also Ohio state is best team in the country and it’s literally not even close

    Kyler @kywop9

    Ohio State natty bound

    Nicholas Summers @Summage08

    Ohio state is the best team in the nation try and debate with me

    Charlie 🅱️🗯 @CSB087

    Ohio state is scary good <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBucks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Bucknuts247?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bucknuts247</a>

    Justin Miller @Justin_cMiller

    Ohio State is good at football

    VoiceOfReason @VoiceOfReasonRx

    The Ohio State Buckeyes are the best team in the country. ( and the most complete team ) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/buckeyes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#buckeyes</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BuckeyeNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BuckeyeNation</a>

    Jeremy Werner @JWerner247

    Ohio State’s offense is other-worldly, but this is striking to see against a Jim Leonhard defense.

    Jesse Liptzin @JessLiptzin

    Best Ohio state team I’ve seen in a bit!

    Barry Nelson @BarryNelsonWI

    This Ohio State team is scary good.

    Nathan Okuley @ndokuley

    Two RBs with 100+ yards rushing in the third quarter. Next play a WR drops his shoulder on a defender to get a few more yards.<br><br>We aren’t a passing team. We aren’t a running team. We’re a team. A dang good one too. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/gobucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#gobucks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ohiostate?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ohiostate</a>

    Chip 🧢 @chip403

    THE Ohio State Buckeyes are the best damn team in the land right now.

    Ultra @Ultra_BLV

    Ohio State should be #1 tomorrow

    Bandit Benjamin 🏆 @TheBanditUGA

    Ohio State is clearly the best team in the country. They’re in a tier all by themselves. Alabama is close, though. Guess we’ll see who’s better in L.A.

    Sam Block @theblockspot

    Ohio State is the best team in the country and number 2 is not close.

    It was an impressive victory for Ohio State, especially considering they were without top wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba because of injury.

    If the Buckeyes continue to compete at this high of a level, they'll undoubtedly punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff later this season. Next up on the schedule is a matchup against unranked Rutgers on Oct. 1.

    If Ohio State ranks No. 1 in the next edition of the AP Top 25 Poll, it will be interesting to see where the current No. 1, Georgia, ranks and No. 2 Alabama ranks.

