CJ Stroud, Ohio State Touted as Best Team in CFB After Dominant Win over Wisconsin

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes continued to roll Saturday with a 52-21 win over unranked Wisconsin to remain undefeated in a season that could be one of the program's best since it reached the national title game during the 2020 campaign.

Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud continued what could end up being a Heisman-worthy campaign, completing 17-of-27 passes for 281 yards and five touchdowns against one interception.

Running back Miyan Williams had his best game of the season, rushing for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka reeled in six passes for 118 yards and two scores.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson finished with 21 carries for 121 yards, and tight end Cade Stover finished with four catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns.

It was a dominant outing for the Buckeyes as nearly everyone contributed to the win, and that led to fans on Twitter lauding the team for being the best in all of college football, ahead of both Alabama and Georgia.

It was an impressive victory for Ohio State, especially considering they were without top wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba because of injury.

If the Buckeyes continue to compete at this high of a level, they'll undoubtedly punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff later this season. Next up on the schedule is a matchup against unranked Rutgers on Oct. 1.

If Ohio State ranks No. 1 in the next edition of the AP Top 25 Poll, it will be interesting to see where the current No. 1, Georgia, ranks and No. 2 Alabama ranks.