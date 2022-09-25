WOW Women of Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from Sept. 24

2 of 4

The second bout of the second episode was supposed to be a singles match between Ice Cold and Foxxy Fierce. The latter even got a short video package to introduce her to the crowd.

Jessie Jones came out with a mic to complain about not being made aware of the ongoing tag tournament despite being one of the champs. She said despite not having a partner anymore, she could have defended the belts by herself, and to prove it, she told Ice Cole and FIerce that she would take them both on at once.

Fierce put up a decent fight, but Ice Cold was giving up a lot of size and power to Jones. Jones ended up winning the match with a Kimura, but when she refused to release the hold, Fierce tried to break it up. Jones took her out and celebrated with a brief promo.

This match was alright and firmly established Jones as a top heel, but it did little to make Ice Cold stand out, especially since she did not get her own video package, promo or entrance.

Winner: Jessie Jones

Grade: C

Notable Moments and Observations