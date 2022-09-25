WOW Women of Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from Sept. 24

WOW Women of Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from Sept. 24September 25, 2022
- The Heavy Metal Sisters vs. Miami Sweet Heat
- Ice Cold and Foxxy Fierce vs. Jessie Jones
- Glitch the Gamer vs. Leia Makoa
- Princess Aussie vs. Reina Del Rey
Women of Wrestling was back on Saturday night to debut its second episode of the newest version of the promotion.
The one-hour show featured some fresh talent alongside some familiar faces, and it gave fans a glimpse of what we can expect moving forward. Here is the card from Saturday's show:
Let's take a look at how the second episode of the new season of WOW went.
The Heavy Metal Sisters vs. Miami Sweet Heat
- Mezmeriah did a good job not taking attention away from the ring while still being active at ringside.
- It's always weird to see a 16x16 ring being used for a TV production because most of them are 20x20. It feels like there is so much less room to move around, so they can never get too much of a running start on anything.
- Linsey and Laurie's tag finisher is a move we have seen many times from other teams, but they made it look pretty good as their finish.
The first match of the night was part of the ongoing Tag Team Championships tournament. Laurie and Lindsey Carlson took on Fury and Razor.
Laurie began the match against Razor, and they did not waste any time picking up the pace. Both teams made frequent tags and used double-team offense whenever they could.
Miami Sweet Heat was able to score the win to advance to the next round. This was a fun little spring of a match, but none of the four competitors stood out over each other. That is probably a good thing in some ways.
Winners: Miami Sweet Heat
Grade: C+
Ice Cold and Foxxy Fierce vs. Jessie Jones
- Fierce has a great energy about her. Lots of charisma and s style that stands out.
- AJ still seems a little unsure of herself on commentary, but that will get better over time.
- Ice Cold moves around the ring well. She is going to be one to keep an eye on.
- The finish looked good, but some of the other moves Jones hit seemed awkward.
The second bout of the second episode was supposed to be a singles match between Ice Cold and Foxxy Fierce. The latter even got a short video package to introduce her to the crowd.
Jessie Jones came out with a mic to complain about not being made aware of the ongoing tag tournament despite being one of the champs. She said despite not having a partner anymore, she could have defended the belts by herself, and to prove it, she told Ice Cole and FIerce that she would take them both on at once.
Fierce put up a decent fight, but Ice Cold was giving up a lot of size and power to Jones. Jones ended up winning the match with a Kimura, but when she refused to release the hold, Fierce tried to break it up. Jones took her out and celebrated with a brief promo.
This match was alright and firmly established Jones as a top heel, but it did little to make Ice Cold stand out, especially since she did not get her own video package, promo or entrance.
Winner: Jessie Jones
Grade: C
Glitch the Gamer vs. Leia Makoa
- Glitch's attire was cool, but making your whole person around being a gamer is certainly a choice. Time will tell if she gets over with the gimmick.
- The announcers were using some gamer terminology and phrases when talking about Glitch. AJ even brought up the Game Shark. It felt a little forced after the first couple of minutes.
- The two-count after the Samoan drop was great. Glitch kicked out as close to three as you can get.
The island of Samoa has been well represented in pro wrestling, and WOW is no different. Leia Makoa was given a nice video package to introduce her to the audience.
She took on Glitch the Gamer in the third bout on the card. Makoa found herself on defense early on, but like the previous matches, it never felt like one person was in control for too long.
The way matches are structured in WOW is clearly designed to give both women a chance to get over with the crowd. There was a lot of back-and-forth action, counters and playing to the crowd.
Leia came close to a win with a Samoan drop that led to a near-fall, but she ended up scoring the win a moment later anyway. This was quick but gave us a good idea of what both women are all about.
Winner: Leia Makoa
Grade: C+
Princess Aussie vs. Reina Del Rey
- The video for Princess Aussie was kind of unique when compared to other video packages. It was like they were trying to tell her entire story in just a couple of minutes. It did a good job establishing her personality right away.
- Aussie had cool ring gear. Del Rey went for a simpler approach to match her no-nonsense attitude.
- Del Rey's chops looked stiff. There was an audible crack whenever she hit one.
Princess Aussie was given a long video package to give fans an idea of who she is before she took on one of WOW's other up-and-coming talents, Reina Del Rey.
Aussie offered a handshake, but Del Rey was not interested in observing anything like the Code of Honor. She shoved Aussie away and they began to fight.
Del Rey had the size and power advantage, but the Princess was using her speed to stick and move until she took a neckbreaker over the middle rope that stopped her in her tracks.
This was arguably the best match of the night from both a technical and entertainment perspective, so placing this in the main event spot was a smart move. Everything they did looked good, which is not something that can be said about the three previous bouts.
It seemed like Aussie would get an underdog win after she hit a missile dropkick, but Del Rey was able to recover and hit a big slam for the pin and the win.
Winner: Reina Del Rey
Grade: B
