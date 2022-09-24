Presidents Cup 2022 Leaderboard: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas Move to 4-0 for USA

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas have posted a perfect 4-0 record for the United States in Presidents Cup action after a pair of 4-and-3 victories Saturday.

Thanks to their efforts, Team USA holds an 11-7 lead over the International side with one day remaining.

Thomas and Spieth have been the story at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.

The Spieth-Thomas team won with ease on Saturday, taking down Sungjae Im and Corey Conners 4 and 3 in foursomes before defeating Hideki Matsuyama and Taylor Pendrith by the same score in four-ball.

Spieth closed the afternoon in style with an 18'7" chip off the green on the par-four 15th.

But Thomas contributed all day too. He executed a perfect bunker shot in the morning that Spieth finished off to halve the 11th hole.

In the morning, Spieth and Thomas found themselves down a hole after the par-four second, but they proceeded to win the third, fourth and seventh holes to go two up. They dropped the eighth but won the ninth and cruised from there for the morning win.

In the afternoon, Spieth and Thomas fell behind early again, this time after the first hole. However, the duo then won the second through fourth holes and never dropped another hole for the remainder of the day. They went three up going into the back nine before Spieth's chip to seal the victory.

The morning featured the U.S. and International teams splitting a quartet of foursomes matchups. The International side got revenge in the afternoon, however, with three victories to keep the United States within sight going into singles action Sunday.

The United States had an 8-2 lead going into Saturday after posting 4-1 records in foursomes Thursday and four-ball Friday and could have conceivably closed the door Saturday. A score of 15.5 is needed to win the competition, and the Americans could have gotten it done with seven wins and one tie.

But that certainly won't be the case after the International team finished 5-3 Saturday. It was a sensational effort from the team after a rough first two days, opening the door for a potential comeback Sunday.

Adam Scott won both of his matches Saturday, as did Tom Kim. Scott won foursomes with Hideki Matsuyama and four-ball with Cam Davis. Meanwhile, Kim won foursomes with K.H. Lee and four-ball with Si Woo Kim.

Here's a look at Saturday's scores.

Foursomes

Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas def. Sungjae Im/Corey Conners, 4 and 3

Tony Finau/Max Homa def. Si Woo Kim/Cam Davis, 4 and 3

Adam Scott/Hideki Matsuyama def. Cameron Young/Collin Morikawa, 3 and 2

K.H. Lee/Tom Kim def. Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns, 2 and 1

Four-Ball

Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim def. Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele, 1 up

Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth def. Hideki Matsuyama/Taylor Pendrith, 4 and 3

Sungjae Im/Sebastián Muñoz def. Tony Finau/Kevin Kisner, 4 and 2

Adam Scott/Cam Davis def. Billy Horschel/Sam Burns, 1 up

What's Next?

The Presidents Cup will close with 12 singles matches on Sunday. The magic number for the United States is 4.5, while the International team needs to post an 8.5 for the win. NBC will air the competition beginning at noon ET.