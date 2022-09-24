Court Filing: Brett Favre Sought Facility Funds Despite Being Warned of Illegality

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

A court filing has revealed Brett Favre pressed Mississippi officials for help to pay for new sports facilities at the University of Southern Mississippi despite being told misuse of state welfare funds could be illegal.

Per ESPN's Anthony Olivieri, the revelation came out in text messages sent over a period of time in 2019 and 2020 that were cited in a court filing.

Then-Mississippi governor Phil Bryant told Favre via text in July 2019 that the founder of a non-profit who paid him "has some limited control over Federal Funds in the form of Grants for Children and adults in the Low Income Community."

Bryant also wrote use of the funds was "tightly controlled" and "any improper use could result in violation of Federal Law. Auditors are currently reviewing the use of these funds."

Per the filing, Favre texted Bryant on Sept. 4, 2019, saying "we obviously need your help big time and time is working against us" after a meeting they had with others in which they discussed requesting an additional $1.8 million to $2 million in funding for programs at the new facility.

"And we feel that your name is the perfect choice for this facility and we are not taking No for an answer! You are a Southern Miss Alumni, and folks need to know you are also a supporter of the University," Favre wrote to Bryant.

In a response text, Bryant wrote: "We are going to get there. This was a great meeting. But we have to follow the law. I am to[o] old for Federal Prison."

Billy Quin, a lawyer representing Bryant, told Olivieri the court filing shows Favre "continued to press for state funds, first from DHS and later in a legislative appropriation."

According to Olivieri, the filing also notes after Bryant left office in January 2020 that Favre sought his help "to obtain a legislative appropriation to cover his personal debt" and Bryant responded by telling him he would contact then-Southern Mississippi president Rodney Bennett.

One day after that exchange, Favre told Bryant via text he spoke with new Mississippi governor Tate Reeves and urged Bryant to keep pressing Reeves, as well.

Bennett told Bryant via text he "asked Brett not to do the things he's doing to seek funding from state agencies and the legislature" because what Favre was doing was "outside" the Mississippi state higher education system's guidelines for how to go about requesting and receiving approval for projects.

"Maybe he wants the state to pay off his promises," Bryant replied via text. "Like all of us I like Brett. He is a legend but he has to understand what a pledge means. I have tried many time[s] to explain that to him."

The court filing is part of the ongoing civil lawsuit filed in May by the Mississippi Department of Human Services over misuse of welfare funds that was supposed to be used to help address poverty in the state.

The state is seeking to recoup roughly $24 million in federal funds.

Favre is among the defendants in the case and secured at least $5 million in funding from the state's welfare funds to build a new volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi when his daughter played for the team.

John Davis, former head of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, pleaded guilty to federal and state charges related to the embezzlement scheme on Thursday.

According to Olivieri, six people were arrested in the case in February 2020. Davis, nonprofit founder Nancy New, who secured the funding for Favre's project, pleaded guilty to fraud and bribery charges in April.

Favre did pledge to repay $1.1 million in welfare money he was given for multiple public speeches he never made in 2020. Olivieri noted the state of Mississippi says the Pro Football Hall of Famer still owes $228,000 in interest on the debt.