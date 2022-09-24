Report: Auburn's Bryan Harsin Has 'Good Chance' of Being Fired with Loss to Missouri

Michael Chang/Getty Images

There is reportedly some belief that Auburn will fire head football coach Bryan Harsin if the Tigers lose to Missouri on Saturday.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports said during Saturday's Big Noon Kickoff (h/t Barkley Truax of On3) that there is a "really good chance" Harsin will be fired as soon as Monday if Auburn can't beat Mizzou.

Feldman added that Harsin getting fired at some point in 2022 has felt like a "real inevitability" and would reach new levels if Auburn falls to 2-2 on the heels of last week's 41-12 blowout loss against Penn State.

After Harsin went 69-19 in seven seasons at Boise State, Auburn hired him prior to the 2021 season. His first year with the Tigers was largely disappointing, as they went just 6-7 and lost to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl.

Harsin's short tenure at Auburn has also been marred by controversy, as the university launched an investigation into his conduct as head coach after the 2021 season ended.

The investigation started after 18 players and five assistant coaches left Auburn following Harsin's first season at the helm.

Auburn decided to keep Harsin for the 2022 season, and Harsin later called the inquiry into his conduct "unfounded" and a "personal attack" on himself, his family and Auburn's football program.

While Harsin survived the investigation, Feldman suggested Saturday that there isn't a great deal of support for him within the Auburn program anymore.

Feldman made reference to the fact that Allen Greene, who hired Harsin, was forced out of his role as athletic director last month and replaced by Rich McGlynn on an interim basis.

Harsin isn't helped by the fact that Auburn has the No. 56 recruiting class in the nation and the worst-rated recruiting class in the entire SEC, according to 247Sports, which is a rarity for a program that is usually a contender in the SEC.

One thing that has perhaps saved Harsin thus far is the financial implications that would come along with firing him.

Per Feldman, Auburn will owe Harsin a $15.3 million buyout if it fires him, and half of it would be due within 60 days of his firing.

Entering Saturday's home game against 2-1 Missouri, Auburn was a 7.5-point favorite to win.