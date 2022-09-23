Presidents Cup 2022: Friday Tee Times, TV Schedule, Pairings and Predictions

0 of 1

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Presidents Cup normally occurs every two years, but this week it returns after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The tournament, which sees a team of 12 U.S. golfers match up against 12 international (non-European) golfers, consists of 30 matches over the four days it's held. In 2019, the Americans won 16-14, but 2022 marks their first chance to defend that title.

The U.S. team is captained by Davis Love III, and Trevor Immelman is the captain of the international team.

In Thursday's opening play at North Carolina's historic Quail Hollow Club, the U.S. was dominant, winning 4-1. On Friday, the squads will play five four-ball matches.

Everything you need to know to tune in is below, and we'll also take a look at Friday tee times and pairings and make some predictions about what will go down.

Friday Presidents Cup TV Schedule

Time: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., ET

TV: Golf Channel

Live Stream: Peacock