Presidents Cup 2022: Friday Tee Times, TV Schedule, Pairings and Predictions
The Presidents Cup normally occurs every two years, but this week it returns after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
The tournament, which sees a team of 12 U.S. golfers match up against 12 international (non-European) golfers, consists of 30 matches over the four days it's held. In 2019, the Americans won 16-14, but 2022 marks their first chance to defend that title.
The U.S. team is captained by Davis Love III, and Trevor Immelman is the captain of the international team.
In Thursday's opening play at North Carolina's historic Quail Hollow Club, the U.S. was dominant, winning 4-1. On Friday, the squads will play five four-ball matches.
Everything you need to know to tune in is below, and we'll also take a look at Friday tee times and pairings and make some predictions about what will go down.
Friday Presidents Cup TV Schedule
Time: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., ET
TV: Golf Channel
Live Stream: Peacock
Presidents Cup Friday Tee Times and Pairings
11:35: Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Adam Scott/Cam Davis (International)
11:50: Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (U.S.) vs. Sungjae Im/Sebastian Munoz (International)
12:05: Kevin Kisner/Cameron Young (U.S.) vs. Mito Pereira/Christiaan Bezuidenhout (International)
12:20: Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (U.S.) vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Tom Kim (International)
12:35: Billy Horschel/Max Homa (U.S.) vs. Corey Connors/Taylor Pendrith (International)
Left aside: Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa (U.S.); Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee (International)
In four-ball, two teams of two players compete against each other, playing their own balls throughout the round and looking to post the lowest score.
Expect Cantlay and Schauffele to continue their winning ways from Thursday. The pair won holes 3, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12 and 13, the ninth time the U.S. team has won a match 6-and-5.
Cantlay and Schauffele made four birdies in the span of five holes, a demoralizing result for their International team counterparts.
All in all, the U.S. emerged 4-1 after the Thursday foursomes.
With such a commanding lead heading into Friday, the odds are certainly in the Americans' favor.
Justin Ray @JustinRayGolf
United States wins Thursday foursomes, 4-1. Sides with a 3+ point lead after the first session are 5-1 all-time at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PresidentsCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PresidentsCup</a>. Internationals led by 4-1 after the opening session in 2019.
The last time the U.S. squad lost a Presidents Cup was 1998.
Prediction: U.S. team wins