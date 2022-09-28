Eddie Kingston on Suicide Prevention Month, Hip-Hop, More in B/R Q&A

3 of 8

Outside of Jon Moxley, Penta, Proud and Powerful and Ruby Soho, who are some of the people you lean on when things get tough?

Kingston: "Everybody you just said [laughs]. You know, there are others, but I like to keep that close to the vest. I guess you could say my character is me at 17. And so there's a lot of reality to what I do on screen. And Ortiz has been a huge, huge person in my life to help me out and to be part of that support system. And Ruby as well.

"Ruby's been around, We've been friends for many, many years, and I feel bad for her sometimes. But she's been around and she's always had my back. Same thing with Mox, you know what I mean? What you see is what you get on TV. There are others, but those are the main ones."

How did your friendship with Ruby Soho begin?

Kingston: "Oh, man. Wow, it's a while ago. I just remember when she first started out wrestling, I knew her trainer, Billy Roc. So knowing that I knew her trainer, and how much of a good person her trainer was, I decided to look out for anybody who is one of his students.

"And, you know, I do that for certain people. Like, for instance, another example is Pepper Parks. If I see that he has a student or he says, 'Hey, King, this kid's my student.' I'll look out for them. And then I give them advice and stuff. So, that's how it all really started. I knew she was one of Roc's kids, as I put it, and I just wanted to look out for giving her advice.

"And then as time went on, we started talking deeper about things. And then we just started, you know, clicking and understanding each other. It was very weird how the friendship grew so quickly, but she got me right away.

"I definitely pushed her away in the beginning, you know what I mean? And then the same thing with a lot of people who had my back who are part of my support system, I've tried to push them all away. And they've all been the ones who stayed to have my back. And I'm very lucky and blessed that they decided to stick with me. They stayed for the whole ride."