Darrelle Revis, Dwight Freeney Among 1st-Time Nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame

AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

Cornerback Darrelle Revis and edge-rusher Dwight Freeney are among the first-time nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2023.

Joining them as first-time nominees are running back Chris Johnson, offensive linemen Jahri Evans and Joe Thomas, linebackers NaVorro Bowman and James Harrison, safety Kam Chancellor and punter Shane Lechler.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

