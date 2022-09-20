Kirk Cousins Ripped by Fans for Latest MNF Struggles in Vikings' Loss to Eagles

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has developed a reputation of struggling in prime-time games. His performance against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football did nothing to change that narrative.

Cousins once again withered under the bright lights as the Vikings suffered a 24-7 loss. The 34-year-old went 27-of-46 for 221 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. All three of his picks were thrown in the second half, with two of them coming on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter.

After Monday's abysmal performance, Cousins is 2-10 in Monday Night Football games and 8-18 in prime-time games in his 11-year career.

NFL Twitter did not hold back from unleashing its wrath on Cousins following another clunker with the entire football world tuning in:

Unfortunately for the Vikings, they have another prime-time matchup on the schedule against the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night. While the Patriots are not world-beaters by any means, it's hard to pick against them with Cousins' continued struggles in marquee games.

Minnesota will be hoping for a better showing from its quarterback when it returns to action on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.