X

    Kirk Cousins Ripped by Fans for Latest MNF Struggles in Vikings' Loss to Eagles

    Doric SamSeptember 20, 2022

    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has developed a reputation of struggling in prime-time games. His performance against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football did nothing to change that narrative.

    Cousins once again withered under the bright lights as the Vikings suffered a 24-7 loss. The 34-year-old went 27-of-46 for 221 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. All three of his picks were thrown in the second half, with two of them coming on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter.

    After Monday's abysmal performance, Cousins is 2-10 in Monday Night Football games and 8-18 in prime-time games in his 11-year career.

    NFL Twitter did not hold back from unleashing its wrath on Cousins following another clunker with the entire football world tuning in:

    Joe Fann @Joe_Fann

    The Kirk Cousins Monday Night Football narrative is as real as it gets.

    ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk

    PRIME TIME KIRK.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Primetime Kirk Cousins in full effect tonight 😅 <a href="https://twitter.com/brgridiron?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brgridiron</a> <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/akaeXeQ9mG">pic.twitter.com/akaeXeQ9mG</a>

    Ry @JustRyCole

    Yeah…idk what’s going on with that one Kirk

    Tyler Greever @Tyler_Greever

    Is the plexgilass clear for Kirk Cousins right now? A little foggy?

    Master @MasterTes

    Kirk Cousins making sure we sleep well tonight

    Matt Miller @nfldraftscout

    *Googles to see who the Vikings backup quarterback is*

    Mike Stephens @mikeystephens81

    it’s absolutely hilarious how bad Kirk Cousins is. just a complete dweeberino bumbling around on national television. love it.

    Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes

    You'll never win anything of substance as long as Kirk Cousins is your quarterback.

    Bet The Pigskin @betthepigskin

    Kirk Cousins showing up to a prime time game to disappoint again <br> <a href="https://t.co/vxLotUy9FZ">pic.twitter.com/vxLotUy9FZ</a>

    Alec Nolan @AlecABC30

    The only good thing about this Monday Night Football double header is that maybe only half the country is witnessing Primetime Kirk Cousins.

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Kirk Cousins: Most overpaid quarterback ever.

    Josh Tolentino @JCTSports

    What a stat on the ESPN broadcast: On pass attempts longer than 10 yards, Kirk Cousins is 0-for-4 with two interceptions. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> feasting

    Lᴀᴡʀᴇɴᴄᴇ Tʏɴᴇs @lt4kicks

    Kirk Cousins has to be pissed the last completion to a staff member on the sideline doesn’t count.

    Chris Castellani @Castellani2014

    Kirk Cousins throwing passes to guys in green and white tonight like he’s playing in Ann Arbor in 2010.

    Jasmine @JasmineLWatkins

    Kirk Cousins said <a href="https://t.co/9vD1CrSIno">pic.twitter.com/9vD1CrSIno</a>

    Josh Hart @joshhart

    Kirk Cousins out here stealing money 😂😂

    Jimmy Kempski @JimmyKempski

    Darius Slay is Kirk Cousins' favorite target tonight.

    🕊 @ColeyMick

    Justin Jefferson’s done a hell of a job covering Darius Slay tonight

    Master @MasterTes

    Kirk Cousins is not him

    Unfortunately for the Vikings, they have another prime-time matchup on the schedule against the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night. While the Patriots are not world-beaters by any means, it's hard to pick against them with Cousins' continued struggles in marquee games.

    Minnesota will be hoping for a better showing from its quarterback when it returns to action on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.