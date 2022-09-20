Bills' Dane Jackson Taken to Hospital After Being Injured in Collision with Teammate

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Football took a back seat to a scary situation during the second quarter of Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans.

Cornerback Dane Jackson suffered an injury when his "head and neck were bent back in an awkward, violent collision with a teammate," per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. An ambulance drove onto the field to take him away as his Bills teammates gathered around him to express their support and concern.

"Jackson has been placed on a backboard and gurney with his neck immobilized," Pelissero noted. "Crowd applauding as he is loaded into the ambulance."

The Bills announced he had full movement in his extremities and was undergoing a CT scan and an X-ray.

Jackson has been with the Bills his entire career since they selected him out of Pittsburgh with a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft. He appeared in just five games as a rookie but played all 17 games last year.

His injury was the scariest of multiple physical setbacks in the first half of Monday's game.

Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan was carted off the field with a knee injury, and Bud Dupree, Ola Adeniyi and Trenton Cannon also dealt with injury concerns on Tennessee's side.

As for Jackson, he seemed on his way to a breakout season in his third campaign if the season-opening win over the Los Angeles Rams was any indication. He intercepted Matthew Stafford and finished with five tackles and another pass defended.

He also had three tackles and a pass defended in the first half against the Titans before the injury.