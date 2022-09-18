Bulls Rumors: Giannis' Brother Kostas Antetokounmpo Lands Contract for Training Camp

Juan Carlos García Mate/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Free-agent forward Kostas Antetokounmpo, the brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, is signing a training camp deal with the Chicago Bulls, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Antetokounmpo, who played for Greece in EuroBasket this summer, will compete for a two-way spot with the franchise.

Antetokounmpo began his NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks in 2018-19. He appeared in just two games for the franchise, averaging 5.5 minutes per game, and spent the majority of the season with the G League's Texas Legends.

In 40 games with the Legends, he averaged 10.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 1.4 blocks while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor.

The 24-year-old spent the 2019-20 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, appearing in five games for the franchise and averaging four minutes per game. He remained with the Lakers in 2020-21 and appeared in 15 games, averaging 3.7 minutes per game.

Antetokounmpo spent the majority of his time with the Lakers organization playing in the G League for the South Bay Lakers.

During the 2019-20 campaign, he appeared in 38 games for South Bay, averaging 14.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.8 steals while shooting 61.8 percent from the floor.

Antetokounmpo spent the 2021-22 season with France's ASVEL Basket. In 26 games, he averaged 5.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 71.8 percent from the floor.

If Antetokounmpo does earn a two-way spot with the Bulls, he'll likely spend the majority of his time with the G League's Windy City Bulls.