Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul WWE Universal Title Match Announced for Crown Jewel PPV

WWE Hall of Famer and chief content officer Triple H announced Saturday that Roman Reigns will defend the undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 5.

The announcement was made during a press conference in Las Vegas, which was attended by Paul, Reigns and The Tribal Chief's entire Bloodline stable:

Reigns and Paul nearly came to blows at the end of the press conference when Paul called out the champ, but Triple H managed to diffuse the situation by stepping in between them.

Rumors and speculation ran rampant regarding a Reigns vs. Paul match after Reigns appeared on Paul's Impaulsive podcast this week. Reigns accused Paul of talking trash after he was on the show, which led to Paul being invited to appear on Friday's episode of SmackDown.

Reigns' special counsel, Paul Heyman, had a war of words with Paul on SmackDown, while The Usos, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa tried to intimidate him. During the exchange, Paul announced a Crown Jewel press conference for Saturday.

While addressing those in attendance at the press conference, Triple H stressed the importance of having a spectacle and an attraction for Crown Jewel, which is why he decided to book Reigns vs. Paul with the title on the line.

Reigns acknowledged Paul's status as a social media star with over 30 million followers, but he vowed to defeat him in dominant fashion at Crown Jewel.

Meanwhile, Paul made note of the fact that he faced legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. in his second-ever boxing match and managed to make it the distance. Because of that, he has belief that he can beat Reigns in his third wrestling match.

Paul made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 in April and teamed with The Miz in a winning effort over Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Paul then defeated The Miz in a singles bout at SummerSlam and shocked the WWE Universe with how natural he looked in the ring.

On the other end of the spectrum, Reigns is an all-time great and future Hall of Famer who is the face of WWE and has held the Universal Championship for over 700 days.

Few expect Paul to beat The Head of the Table at Crown Jewel, but based on the novelty of the match, it figures to receive a ton of mainstream attention over the next couple of months.

