Arnold Classic Europe 2022 Results: Winner, Highlights, Prize Money, Twitter Reaction

Photo credit should read LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images

The two-day bodybuilding extravaganza that was the Arnold Classic Europe drew to a close Saturday in Seville, Spain.

Finland's Mika Sihvonen took home the top prize as he was the winner in the men's open bodybuilding competition, claiming his share of the $90,000 prize pool.

Arnold Classic Europe Winners

Bodybuilding (up to 95 kg): Soepe Koese (Suriname)

Bodybuilding: Mika Sihvonen (Finland)

Men's Physique: Dmytro Horobets (Ukraine)

Classic Physique: Sergey Sherechsev (Kazakhstan)

Women's Physique: Yasmina Gouaich (France)



Bodyfitness: Alina Yaman (Ukraine)

Women's Fitness: Eszter Balogh (Hungary)

Wellness: Fernanda Pignation (Brazil)

The absence of reigning bodybuilding champion Michal Krizanek opened up this year's field a bit. Sihvonen, who was runner-up to the Slovakian last year and in 2020, headed to Spain as the clear favorite and more than lived up to the hype.

Sihvonen might have preferred to best Krizanek en route to the title, but that's unlikely to take any enjoyment away from his achievement.

In men's physique, Dmytro Horobets once again reigned supreme and continued his dominance in the category. Thierry Bayala had to settle for second place after finishing second to Horobets in 2020 and 2021.

It was the same story in classic physique, with Sergey Sherechsev successfully defending his 2021 title and the Jakub Kolinek settling for second.

Yasmina Gouaich carried on the trend in women's physique. The 2021 winner narrowly edged out Aline Beck to stand tall in the four-woman field.

Soepe Koese provided perhaps the biggest surprise with his win in the 95 kg and under bodybuilding competition.

The Suriname native finished ahead of Venancio Bento Epolua and Pedro Esteves. Jirí Cermak, the 2021 winner, was all the way down in 11th when all was said and done.