Canelo Alvarez, Gennadiy Golovkin's Reported Purses Revealed Ahead of Trilogy Fight

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Both Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin are reportedly set to receive massive paydays for the highly anticipated third fight in their trilogy.

According to Keith Idec of BoxingScene.com, Canelo will earn a purse of $45 million, while GGG will make $20 million for the bout.

Canelo and GGG fought to a draw in their first fight in 2017, and Alvarez was victorious by majority decision in the rematch one year later.

Fight No. 3 is set for Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and it represents the opportunity for Golovkin to even the score and potentially set the stage for a fourth and final clash in the future.

The first two bouts were somewhat controversial since a case could have been made for GGG to be the winner in either of them, but Canelo escaped with a win and a draw on his record, meaning his only loss at the time still came at the hands of the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Alvarez hit a speedbump en route to Canelo vs. GGG III, however, as he suffered the second loss of his career in May.

Canelo was downed by Dmitry Bivol by unanimous decision, resulting in the loss of his WBA (Super) light heavyweight title.

The Mexican superstar moved back to middleweight for Saturday's contest, though, and he will put the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring middleweight titles on the line against Golovkin.

For Golovkin, the only blemishes on his record remain the loss and draw to Canelo, as he is a perfect 4-0 since those fights.

Most recently, the 40-year-old native of Kazakhstan took the fight to Ryōta Murata in a ninth-round technical knockout victory in April to improve his professional record to 42-1-1.

In order to recoup some of that money, DAZN is making it a pricey endeavor for boxing fans, as the fight will cost $85 to view on DAZN pay-per-view.

While that is more expensive than most fights, each of the first two meetings between Alvarez and Golovkin were highly entertaining, and Saturday's bout has a strong chance to challenge for fight of the year honors.