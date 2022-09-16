WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 16

2 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Logan Paul kicked off Friday's show, building on the controversial back and forth he engaged in with Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on social media.

He teased a press conference for Las Vegas Saturday before Heyman and The Bloodline, sans The Head of the Table, interrupted.

Heyman tried to talk him out of doing something stupid, like challenging Reigns, to which the social media star asked what happens if he lands that one magical punch that takes out The Tribal Chief.

Sami Zayn got involved, talking down The Bloodline, and ate a right hand that flattened him. Paul retreated, Ricochet arrived for the night's opener and the show went to commercial break.

This was a fine enough way to kick off the show but if WWE thinks for a second it will somehow convince the audience to cheer for Paul over Reigns, the reaction the former received here should serve as evidence to the contrary.

Even confronted by the top heel faction in the company, he was the most unlikable guy on the screen. His work between the ropes has been admirable, and his promos are better than some veteran performers can muster, but his reputation in popular culture precedes him and the audience wants nothing to do with supporting him.

By the time Reigns rocks him with the first Superman Punch, the audience is going to erupt and that is almost certainly not the desired effect based on what we saw here.

Grade

B-, if only because Heyman is back and Zayn is a treasure

Top Moments