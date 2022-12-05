Brian Cashman, Yankees Agree to New 4-Year Contract Through 2026 MLB Season

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Yankees announced Monday they signed general manager Brian Cashman to a four-year extension through 2026.

The 2023 MLB season will mark Cashman's 26th year as GM of the Yankees and his 38th year with the organization overall.

Cashman's future with the Yanks was called into question entering the 2022 season on the heels of New York getting eliminated by the rival Boston Red Sox in the 2021 American League Wild Card Game.

While 2021 represented the Yankees' fifth consecutive playoff berth and 20th playoff appearance in Cashman's first 24 seasons as GM, postseason failures were piling up, with the Bronx Bombers failing to reach or win a World Series since 2009.

With plenty of pressure on the Yankees to contend in 2022, they got off to a red-hot start and were on pace to challenge the all-time MLB single-season wins record during the first half. However, injuries began to mount, and the Yankees hit the skids after the All-Star break, which left them battling to hang onto the American League East lead.

Ultimately, the Yankees went 99-63 and won the AL East. They beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-2 in the American League Division Series, but they were then swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

Bob Watson, who helped assemble the Yankees' World Series-winning team in 1996, resigned following the 1997 season, which led to Cashman's elevation to GM.

The Yankees won the World Series in each of Cashman's first three seasons at the helm, and they reached the World Series in 2001 and 2003 but lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks and Florida Marlins, respectively.

The Yankees returned to the World Series in 2009 and beat the Philadelphia Phillies, giving Cashman his fourth ring as GM and the Yankees their 27th world title in franchise history.

Despite his accomplishments, it was far from a slam dunk that the 55-year-old Cashman would be back in 2023. However, the Yankees decision-makers clearly felt he did enough to keep his job.

Now, the focus shifts toward trying to re-sign AL MVP Aaron Judge, as well as making other moves to improve the roster in free agency.