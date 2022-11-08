Jean Segura's $17M Contract Option for 2023 Season Declined by Phillies

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

In an expected move, the Philadelphia Phillies declined Jean Segura's $17 million club option for the 2023 option Monday.

Segura, 32, had a tough 2022 season, as a fractured right index finger cost him two months. He was impressive when healthy, however, hitting .277 with 10 homers, 33 RBI, 45 runs and 13 stolen bases in 98 games, posting a .723 OPS.

He hit .214 during the postseason, recording two extra-base hits and seven RBI in 17 games during Philadelphia's run to the World Series. Ultimately, the Philles fell to the Houston Astros in six games in the Fall Classic.

The two-time All-Star has been solid during his time in Philadelphia and made the adjustment from shortstop to second base. That defensive versatility—he also spent time at third base in the 2020 season—has made him valuable for a team that isn't renowned for its defensive acumen.

With speculation that the Phillies might make a run at Xander Bogaerts were he to hit free agency this winter, however, it always seemed unlikely the Phillies would be willing to pay $17 million to keep Segura around and spend that much capital for the middle of the infield.

Plus, 25-year-old Bryson Stott showed flashes of upside in his first MLB season and gave the team another option at second base. Stott is a fine option to hold down second base.

But the Phillies are in win-now mode, led by a core of Bryce Harper, Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, J.T. Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos and Rhys Hoskins, among others, so adding to the middle of the infield with a quality player this winter is a must.

The Phillies aren't paying up for Segura. Don't be surprised if they are in the market for a bigger name, however.