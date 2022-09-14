WWE: Edge Suffered Knee Injury During Judgment Day's Attack on Raw

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is going to be sidelined for the next few weeks.

On Wednesday's episode of The Bump, it was revealed that Edge suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his knee after he was attacked by The Judgment Day during the main event of Monday Night Raw.

Edge, whose real name is Adam Copeland, was competing in a match against Dominik Mysterio before Finn Balor, Damien Priest and Rhea Ripley attacked him. They hit his knee with a steel chair several times and left him laying to close out the show.

At 48 years old, Edge likely needs some time off to rest, and the knee injury is a way to write him off television for the foreseeable future.

