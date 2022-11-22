Gary Sanchez's Top Options for 2022 MLB Free Agency Ahead of Twins Decision

Gary Sánchez (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Catcher Gary Sanchez is an under-the-radar free agent who could end up providing plenty of bang for the buck during the 2023 MLB season.

Although there hasn't been a ton of buzz about his potential destination during the early stages of free agency, his market should eventually heat up once the biggest names come off the board in the coming weeks.

Sanchez morphed into a one-dimensional slugger in recent years after starting his career as a pretty well-rounded hitter for the New York Yankees. His lifetime average, which stood at .283 after the 2017 season, is down to .225 after spending 2022 with the Minnesota Twins.

He's still provided value as a power hitter at a position with a limited number of impact offensive producers, though. His 154 homers since 2016 rank second among MLB catchers behind only the Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, per FanGraphs.

His list of accolades includes two All-Star selections (2017 and 2019) along with the 2017 Silver Slugger Award for American League catchers.

Sanchez is coming off a 2022 campaign in Minnesota in which he compiled a .205/.282/.389 slash line with 16 home runs in 128 appearances. His .659 OPS was the second-lowest mark of his career.

The 29-year-old Dominican Republic native drew mostly positive reviews from Twins manager Rocco Baldelli despite an up-and-down year at the plate.

"He's impressed our group," Baldelli said in June. "He really does care. He's very accountable to his guys. He just wants to be good, and they know it. Overall, as a staff too, we couldn't be more pleased with what we've gotten from him on the defensive side of the ball. He's swinging the bat good too. He's done a real nice job back there. You can tell he's taken pride in what he's doing."

If he can provide 20-plus homers and solid defense moving forward, that'll represent strong value at a position where a lot of clubs are struggling for answers.

Here's a look at a couple of potential landing spots as part of his foray into free agency:

Minnesota Twins

Sanchez staying in Minnesota wouldn't come as much of a surprise since the team doesn't have a ready-made replacement waiting in the wings. The club would hope for a bounce-back hitting year in 2023 to go along with his improved defending.

He'd likely split time with Ryan Jeffers at catcher while also drawing some starts as the designated hitter when he's not playing the field.

If his OPS returns closer to his career mark of .778 and he can deliver over 20 homers, that would give the Twins above-average production at the position and help the offense rise in the rankings after it finished 17th in runs scored last season.

That said, it's still a position the front office must address for the future, either through the draft or with the signing of international prospects.

New York Yankees

Sanchez returning to New York may be an unexpected turn of events since it seemed best for the sides to go their separate ways last offseason, but it does make sense on paper as the Yanks look to add some offensive depth for the middle of the order.

He can split time with the defensively strong Jose Trevino, pinch-hit in games Trevino starts and draw an occasional start at designated hitter to spell Giancarlo Stanton. It's a way to maximize the impact of his bat without asking him to carry the load like he did in points during his first stint with the club.

The Yanks have other things higher on their offseason to-do list, starting with making sure superstar outfielder Aaron Judge returns to the Bronx. So a Sanchez reunion is something that would probably come together late in the winter.

If he's still on the open market as the rest of roster becomes settled, however, it's an idea the New York front office could consider for a little more pop.

Cleveland Guardians

Signing Sanchez would represent an intriguing bet for the Guardians. At his best, he can be one of the league's top offensive catchers while providing steady play behind the dish. His mediocre play in recent years makes it unclear whether he can get back to that high level.

If signed, pencil him in as Cleveland's starter behind the dish to open 2023, but he'll have competition from prospects Bo Naylor and Bryan Lavastida in spring training.

Bringing in an established veteran would take the pressure off that tandem to make a significant impact next season, but the Guardians aren't likely to block either of them if they show promise during the exhibition slate.

So it's possible Sanchez would slide into more of a timeshare situation, but adding his power upside to an offense that ranked a modest 15th in runs scored last season would be a worthwhile investment.