Report: Trea Turner, Phillies Agree to 11-Year, $300M Contract with No-Trade Clause

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies have added one of Major League Baseball's most dynamic players in All-Star shortstop Trea Turner.

Per ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan, Turner will sign an 11-year, $300 million contract that includes a full no-trade clause.

Turner has been one of the best players in MLB since his first full season with the Washington Nationals in 2016. He finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting, behind Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager, despite playing just 73 games.

The Dodgers made Turner and Seager teammates midway through the 2021 season when they acquired him, along with Max Scherzer, from the Nationals in exchange for four players.

While the trade made the Dodgers stronger on paper for the rest of 2021, it was also a shrewd bit of roster management by the front office. Seager was set to become a free agent at the end of the year, while Turner had one more year of arbitration left.

Seager wound up leaving to sign with the Texas Rangers. Turner took over as the Dodgers' starting shortstop in 2022. He turned in an excellent season with a .298/.343/.466 slash line, 21 homers, 100 RBI and 27 stolen bases.

Per FanGraphs, Turner finished ninth among all NL players with 6.3 wins above replacement. He has been worth at least 4.2 fWAR in each of the past four full seasons (excluding the 2020 season that was shortened to 60 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic).

Since the start of 2018, Turner ranks seventh in MLB with 24.9 FanGraphs wins above replacement. The two-time All-Star has a .303/.359/.491 slash line with an average of 20 homers and 29 stolen bases per season during that span.

Turner's combination of speed and power, along with above-average defense at shortstop, makes him one of the most valuable players in baseball every year.

Even if Turner's speed becomes a lesser part of his game as he starts to age, his power and glove will allow him to hold significant value in the latter years of this deal.

The Phillies will be counting on Turner to be a key player as they pursue the postseason in 2023 and beyond. It's an aggressive move for the front office, but one that seems likely to pay huge dividends given his unique skill set.

Fresh off an appearance in the World Series, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski isn't resting on his laurels.

It's not a surprise to see a team run by Dombrowski continue to make aggressive moves. It has been his modus operandi dating back to his time with the Detroit Tigers and again with the Boston Red Sox.

There's no arguing with the results, as his teams have made the World Series four times since 2006, winning with the Red Sox in 2018.

Turner fills a huge need for the Phillies at shortstop. Bryson Stott was a huge upgrade for their defense during their postseason run, but he hit only .234/.295/.358 in 127 games during the regular season.

Among 27 shortstops with at least 450 plate appearances in 2021, Stott tied for 20th in FanGraphs wins above replacement (1.4). Turner was No. 3 (6.3), behind only Francisco Lindor (6.8) and Dansby Swanson (6.4).

The Phillies will enter 2023 with a nucleus of Turner, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins. They need more depth in the starting rotation, but that offense is more than capable of letting them compete with the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves atop the NL East.