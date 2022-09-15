Warriors Players with Most at Stake During 2022-23 NBA Season

1 of 3

Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

Jordan Poole needs a new contract between now and next offseason.

The Warriors could lock him into an extension now, but it would likely require him to give a discount—or a potential discount, at least. Something in the $100 million range seems relatively workable for both sides.

Then again, Poole could play this out and see what happens if he can orchestrate a second consecutive leap. His 2021-22 breakout was incredible (among other things, he increased his scoring from 12.0 to 18.5 points and upped his assists from 1.9 to 4.0), but he still has another tier or two he can hit as an offensive weapon.

If Poole played his way into next season's Most Improved Player race, he could potentially position himself for a max contract netting him roughly $190 million.

