Richard Sherman on Lamar Jackson, Ravens Contract Talks: 'Stop Pissing Him Off'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Free-agent NFL cornerback Richard Sherman has had Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's back amid the signal-caller's efforts for a long-term contract extension, and that trend continued on Tuesday on his podcast.

Sherman believes Jackson made the right decision in not accepting the Ravens' final offer (six years, $290 million with $133 million guaranteed) and noted the following.

"He's going to be able to put more pressure on 'em by not showing up to camp," Sherman said.

"The distraction that it will be for the Baltimore Ravens when their starting quarterback doesn't show up for training camp and can't get punished, might show up Week 1 out of shape on purpose? You all might want to pay the man and stop pissing him off."

Sherman previously said he believed Jackson should hold out.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Jackson is looking for a fully guaranteed deal a la the one the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson (five years, $230 million).

Sherman supports Jackson's effort to get the fully guaranteed bag and noted it's uncommon to see quarterbacks winning the league MVP on a rookie deal. Jackson did just that in his first full year as a starter (2019).

Jackson, who is representing himself in negotiations, certainly did himself a big favor in his effort for a long-term deal in Week 1 by leading Baltimore to a 24-9 road win over the New York Jets. He completed 17 of 30 passes for 213 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in addition to 17 rushing yards.