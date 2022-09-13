Stephen Curry Has 'Nearly Locked' Lifetime Under Armour Contract Worth More Than $1B

Stephen Curry (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and Under Armour have reportedly "nearly locked" down details for a lifetime endorsement contract that could be worth over $1 billion.

Matt Sullivan of Rolling Stone reported Monday the extension talks with Curry, who's current deal runs through 2024, come despite some friction between the two-time NBA MVP and Under Armour founder Kevin Plank since he joined the brand in 2013.

"There wasn't quite an understanding of what it took to run a business like that properly," Curry said about the company's commitment to his signature shoe in the early stages. "So, yeah, I got mad."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.