Luis Severino's Contract Option Will Be Exercised by Yankees, Brian Cashman Says

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Yankees will exercise their $15 million team option on starting pitcher Luis Severino, keeping him in the Bronx for the 2023 season.

General manager Brian Cashman made the announcement while speaking to reporters on Friday.

Severino, who is entering his age-29 season, went 7-3 with a 3.18 ERA (1.00 WHIP) and 112 strikeouts in 102 innings in 2022.

He landed on the injured list July 14 due to a low grade right lat strain but returned to the team on Sept. 21 and made three starts down the stretch. His best start of the season was on Oct. 3 with seven no-hit innings against the Texas Rangers.

The right-hander also made two starts in the postseason. He allowed three runs each in starts against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS and Houston Astros in the ALCS.

Severino was one of the American League's top aces in 2017 and 2018, finishing third and ninth in the AL Cy Young voting, respectively.

Unfortunately, injuries have kept him off the field for large chunks of time since then.

In 2019 spring training, Severino suffered rotator cuff inflammation. He then missed five months during the 2019 season after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 lat strain.

He did not take part in the 2020 season due to Tommy John surgery. Severino sat out the beginning of the 2021 campaign as he continued his recovery, but then a Grade 2 groin strain pushed his comeback to September 2021.

The two-time All-Star was able to return to the rotation on a full-time basis in 2022 after a four-year absence.

Severino, Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes are all expected to be back with the Yankees in 2023. The Bronx Bombers won the AL East with a 99-63 record but lost in the playoffs when the Astros swept them in the ALCS.