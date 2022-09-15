NFL Free-Agent Signings That Should Happen After Week 1 Injuries

2 of 6

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Dak Prescott's injury during Sunday Night Football makes the Dallas Cowboys a desperate team. Desperate times call for desperate measures—like calling up a 33-year-old Cam Newton.

This is one of those moves that is more likely to fail than succeed, but it's worth a shot.

The last time we saw Newton, it was borderline disastrous. He went 0-5 as the Carolina Panthers' starter last season. But as Baker Mayfield learned in Week 1, it isn't easy winning in Carolina right now.

We are just one season removed from Newton going 7-8 with the New England Patriots and being a passable starter in the league.

The Cowboys offense was downright bad against the Bucs. Even before Prescott sustained the thumb injury that required surgery, they were only able to muster three points.

It looked even worse with Cooper Rush at the helm. He went 7-of-13 for 64 yards and looked outmatched against an admittedly great Tampa Bay defense.

Former Newton teammate and Panthers receiver Robbie Anderson said during training camp that he felt like Newton wanted to play this year and was waiting on the right opportunity.

Perhaps stepping in with a franchise like the Cowboys is that situation. It wasn't pretty on Sunday, but they do have a promising No. 1 receiver in CeeDee Lamb and a talented backfield duo of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

Prescott's injury might not be as bad as originally anticipated. Jerry Jones said the team is not putting him on injured reserve, because they want him to be an option within the next four weeks.

That could be an optimistic outlook, though. It's worth keeping options open, which could mean plucking Newton out of free agency.