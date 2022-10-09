Ronda Rousey Defeats Liv Morgan, Wins SmackDown Women's Title at WWE Extreme Rules

Photo credit: WWE.com

Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match at the same-titled pay-per-view on Saturday night to win the SmackDown Women's Championship and become a three-time champ overall in WWE.

Morgan nearly pulled off the win after delivering a senton bomb on Rousey through a table, but she could only get a two-count.

Rousey eventually got the upper hand and won after putting in a chokehold on the titleholder. The referee called for the bell after Morgan passed out.

The rivalry between the two began at Money in the Bank when Morgan won the women's ladder match and then cashed in on the former UFC star later in the night at the completion of her grueling title match against Natalya.

Morgan successfully claimed her first gold of any kind in WWE, but there was some concern that her reign would be short lived since Rousey was granted a rematch at SummerSlam.

Even so, the holder managed to retain, although it came in controversial circumstances, as she appeared to tap out to an armbar. But the referee didn't see it and instead counted Rousey's shoulders to the mat.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet was furious over the ending, which led to her attacking both Morgan and the official afterward.

With Rousey getting suspended for her actions, Morgan transitioned into a feud with Shayna Baszler and defeated her at Clash at the Castle on September 3.

Around that time, Rousey was reinstated and placed in an elimination Fatal 5-Way match to determine Morgan's opponent at Extreme Rules.

Not surprisingly, she ran through the field, beating Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, Xia Li and Natalya to establish herself as No. 1 contender once more.

Entering Extreme Rules, there was perhaps an even greater fear that Morgan's title run was in jeopardy since Rousey had become more dangerous and aggressive after the loss at SummerSlam.

Morgan became the first woman in WWE history to beat Rousey twice, but the third time was not a charm, as the former UFC champion took her down and ascended to the top of the women's division again.

