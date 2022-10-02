Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Eyes Week 5 vs. Rams to Return from Surgery and Injury

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly eyeing Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams for his return from thumb surgery, according to ESPN''s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported Prescott is "progressing nicely," though it remains possible the team holds him out an additional week to ensure he's 100 percent recovered from his fractured thumb.

Prescott had a rough start to the 2022 season. He went 14-of-29 for 134 yards with no touchdowns and one interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 before leaving the game in the fourth quarter.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters after his team's 19-3 loss that the quarterback would "be out a while" with a thumb injury, which happened when Bucs defender Shaq Barrett inadvertently hit his hand while trying to break up a pass attempt.

After the two-time Pro Bowler underwent surgery on Sept. 12, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the initial timetable for him to return was four to six weeks.

Jones said during a Sept. 13 appearance on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk) that Prescott wouldn't be placed on injured reserve.

"We want him to be in consideration for playing within the next four games," he said. "... We feel better about it than we did Sunday night."

Cooper Rush will start his third straight game under center on Sunday. He won his first career start in 2021 when Prescott was out with an injury. He went 24-of-40 for 325 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in a 20-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8.

After taking over for Prescott in Week 1 this season, the 28-year-old finished 7-of-13 for 64 yards trying to get the Cowboys back in the game. He followed that up by leading them to back-to-back wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants.