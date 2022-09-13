Seahawks' Jamal Adams Suffered 'Serious' Quad Injury vs. Broncos, Pete Carroll Says

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffered a "serious" quad injury during Monday night's 17-16 victory over the Denver Broncos, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters after the game.

Adam Jude of the Seattle Times noted during the game that he was carted away from the trainer's tent as he left the field in a scene that "does not look good."

It didn't take long for Seattle's defense to miss him, as Russell Wilson found Jerry Jeudy for a 67-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter when he was off the field.

Durability has been something of a concern for Adams of late after he appeared in 12 games in each of the last two seasons.

The Seahawks sent the New York Jets two first-round draft picks as part of the trade package to land Adams ahead of the 2020 season, and he was a Pro Bowler in his first year with the NFC West team.

However, his stretch of three straight Pro Bowls ended in 2021 as he tallied 87 tackles, five passes defended and two interceptions for a 7-10 team. It was a far cry from his peak in 2018 when he posted 115 tackles, 12 passes defended, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception and one fumble recovery.

His Pro Football Focus player grade was 89.8 in 2018 and 87.9 in 2019 for the Jets but just 64.2 in 2020 and 60.1 in 2021 for the Seahawks.

Adams' time in Seattle has been disappointing to this point, and the 2022 campaign figured to be an important one as he attempted to turn things around. An injury in the season opener is a difficult blow for the player and team.

Look for the Seahawks to turn toward Ryan Neal for more playing time while Adams is sidelined.