A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray Lead Aces Past Sun in Game 1 of 2022 WNBA Finals

David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

The Las Vegas Aces survived a tough challenge from the Connecticut Sun in Game 1 of the 2022 WNBA Finals, earning a 67-64 win Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray led the way for the Aces. Wilson dropped a double-double, scoring 24 points and collecting 11 rebounds. Gray chipped in with 11 points and provided a lifeline for a Las Vegas offense that shot 39.7 percent from the floor.

DeWanna Bonner had an opportunity to tie the game in the final seconds but watched her three-point attempt hit the front rim.

In the first two rounds, the Aces simply overwhelmed the Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm. Per WNBA.com, they led all teams in postseason offensive rating (114.7) and true shooting percentage (61.5) entering Sunday.

But stout defense has been a hallmark of the Sun under head coach Curt Miller. Connecticut succeeded in stifling Las Vegas and slowing down the pace of Game 1.

Still, it wasn't enough to stop the individual brilliance of Gray and the post presence of Wilson.

For Gray, Game 1 continued one of the hottest-shooting postseasons ever in the WNBA.

Wilson, meanwhile, accepted her MVP trophy before the game and showed why she collected the league's highest individual honor.

The Sun have time to right the ship in the best-of-five series. The trouble for Miller and his staff is that so much went right Sunday, but Connecticut is nevertheless staring at an 0-1 deficit.

Kelsey Plum shot 1-of-9 from the field and 1-of-7 from long range. Gray had three turnovers. Las Vegas as a team recorded just eight assists. The Sun could be in serious trouble if the No. 1 seed starts resembling the best and most lethal team in the WNBA again.

The Aces and Sun will return to the court Tuesday for Game 2.