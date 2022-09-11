Suns, Cam Johnson Discussing Contract Extension, Says James Jones

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones confirmed over the weekend that the team and young wing Cam Johnson were engaged in rookie extension talks.

"We're having discussions," he told Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic. "Cam is a big part of what we do. Really excited for the progress he's shown over the last few years, especially last year. He's primed to take some steps forward."

Johnson, 26, averaged career highs in points (12.5), rebounds (4.1), assists (1.5), three-point shooting percentage (42.5 percent) and field-goal percentage (46 percent) in the 2021-22 campaign, continuing to show improvement in his third NBA season.

He largely came off the bench in his 66 regular-season appearances, providing important depth for the Suns on the wing. He'll continue that role into the 2022-23 campaign, with Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton handling the starting duties.

It will be interesting to see just how lucrative an extension is for Phoenix's de facto sixth man.