UFC 279 Results: Nate Diaz Wins Final Fight, Chimaev Beats Holland to Highlight Card

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Nate Diaz added another guillotine submission victory to his resume with a fourth-round win over Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279.

It wasn't the conclusion to the pay-per-view event that everyone anticipated. Khamzat Chimaev was scheduled to fight the Stockton native in the main event, but when the former weighed in at 178.5 pounds, the final three fights of the evening had to be shuffled to make the fight work.

It was a big win for Diaz as he got to put on an entertaining fight with Ferguson that included plenty of striking, taunting, and, of course, the signature guillotine choke that Diaz has used to finish multiple opponents.

It was a fitting finale to a wild night of fights.

Here's a look at all the results and a closer look at the main card results.