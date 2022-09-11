UFC 279 Results: Nate Diaz Wins Final Fight, Chimaev Beats Holland to Highlight CardSeptember 11, 2022
UFC 279 Results: Nate Diaz Wins Final Fight, Chimaev Beats Holland to Highlight Card
Nate Diaz added another guillotine submission victory to his resume with a fourth-round win over Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279.
It wasn't the conclusion to the pay-per-view event that everyone anticipated. Khamzat Chimaev was scheduled to fight the Stockton native in the main event, but when the former weighed in at 178.5 pounds, the final three fights of the evening had to be shuffled to make the fight work.
It was a big win for Diaz as he got to put on an entertaining fight with Ferguson that included plenty of striking, taunting, and, of course, the signature guillotine choke that Diaz has used to finish multiple opponents.
It was a fitting finale to a wild night of fights.
Here's a look at all the results and a closer look at the main card results.
UFC 279 Results
Main Card
Nate Diaz def. Tony Ferguson via submission (guillotine choke), 2:52 of Round 4
Khamzat Chimaev def. Kevin Holland via submission (D'Arce choke), 2:13 of Round 1
Daniel Rodriguez def. Li Jingliang via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Irene Aldana def. Macy Chiasson via TKO (liver upkick), 2:21 of Round 3
Johnny Walker def. Ion Cutelaba via submission (rear-naked choke), 4:37 of Round 1
Prelims
Julian Erosa def. Hakeem Dawodu via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Jailton Almeida def. Anton Turkalj via submission (rear-naked choke), 4:27 of Round 1
Denis Tiuliulin def. Jamie Pickett via TKO (punches), 4:52 of Round 2
Chris Barnett def. Jake Collier via TKO (punches), 2:24 of Round 2
Norma Dumont def. Danyelle Wolf via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
Alatengheili def. Chad Anheliger via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Elise Reed def. Melissa Martinez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Yohan Lainesse def. Darian Weeks via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Khamzat Chimaev Def. Kevin Holland
Khamzat Chimaev did not win on the scale on Friday, but he was victorious in the cage on Saturday.
Borz continued his streak of dominance with a first-round submission over Kevin Holland. He jumped on the takedown as Holland went to touch gloves at the beginning of the round. From there, it was a frenetic scramble before Chimaev jumped on the choke.
The D'Arce choke wasn't quite right the first time around, but Chimaev adjusted his grip and eventually forced the tap from Holland.
The bigger storyline here is the massive miscue that Chimaev committed by weighing 7.5 pounds over the 171-pound allowance at welterweight.
The mistake cost Chimaev the main event spot against Nate Diaz, and it will be interesting to see if he gets a title shot next.
He certainly has the skills, but he will need to prove he can make the weight.
Daniel Rodriguez Def. Li Jingliang
Daniel Rodriguez and Li Jingliang were the first to square off in the three fights that were changed after Khamzat Chimaev failed to make weight. The paid delivered a tightly contested battle, with Rodriguez taking a split decision.
Rodriguez set a fast pace early. He was in Jingliang's face from the start and got off to an early lead. However, Jingliang came back with some leg kicks of his own.
All three rounds were difficult to score as both fighters had their moments, and the total striking numbers were relatively close.
Ultimately, both men were winners for taking on the last-minute opponent change. Jingliang was particularly disadvantaged as he was giving up eight pounds to Rodriguez at weigh-ins.
Irene Aldana Def. Macy Chiasson
Irene Aldana scored one of the most unique knockouts you'll ever see against Macy Chiasson.
The 34-year-old found herself on her back in a pivotal third round when she unleashed an upkick to the liver that suddenly ended the fight. It just goes to show that MMA always has something new to offer.
It's a good thing that Aldana landed the kick, as the fight was a toss-up going into the third round.
In the first round, Aldana threatened with submissions and nearly got the tap in a round she clearly won. But the second round belonged to Chiasson to set up a winner-take-all situation in the third and final round.
The upkick to the liver is the kind of unique finish that is going to follow Aldana around for a while.
Johnny Walker Def. Ion Cutelaba
Johnny Walker is usually known for his striking, but he took a little different path to get a much-needed win against Ion Cutelaba.
The 6'6" Walker took advantage of his length to sink in a rear-naked choke in the first round. Cutelaba scored a takedown early in the fight and was working from top position, but Walker took his opponent's back and tried for the choke multiple times before finally earning the tap.
Walker was amid a 1-4 stretch in his last five fights with two knockout losses. Going against a powerful striker like Cutelaba, it was important that he showed he could be a well-rounded fighter.
The addition of a dangerous submission game could help Walker get his career back on track.