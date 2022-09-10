B/R Betting's Vegas Vacation Sweepstakes Official Rules

B/R Betting

BR BETTING'S VEGAS VACATION SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF MONEY IS NECESSARY TO PLAY OR WIN.

A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

OPEN ONLY TO ELIGIBLE LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES AND THE

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA WHO, AT TIME OF ENTRY, ARE AT LEAST 21 YEARS OF AGE.

VOID IN PUERTO RICO AND WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW.

ELIGIBILITY: BR Betting's Vegas Vacation Sweepstakes (“Promotion”) is open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia who, at time of entry, are at least twenty-one (21) years of age. Officers, directors, and employees (and their immediate families [spouses and parents, in-laws, siblings and children and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside] and members of the same household of such, whether or not related) of Bleacher Report, Inc. (“Sponsor”); the independent agency administering the Promotion (“Administrator”); Warner Bros. Discovery, DraftKings, Inc.; and their respective parents, divisions, affiliates, dealers, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies and companies involved in the implementation and execution of the Promotion (collectively the “Promotion Entities”) are not eligible to play or win. Void in Puerto Rico and where prohibited or restricted by law.

PROMOTION PERIOD: The Promotion begins at or about 9:01AM Eastern Time (“ET”) on September 10, 2022 and ends at 11:30 AM ET on September 11, 2022 (the “Promotion Period”). Sponsor’s computer is the official Promotion clock.

HOW TO ENTER THE PROMOTION: Internet access required to participate. During the Promotion Period, an eligible entrant may submit an “Entry” using one of the following two (2) methods:

Instagram: To earn one (1) Entry using Instagram, follow these steps: 1) Sign into your Instagram account (or create an Instagram account by visiting Instagram.com if you do not already have one); 2) Become a follower of @br_betting on Instagram (if not already following @br_betting); 3) Like and comment as a reply to an Instagram post made by Sponsor on the br_betting IG account stating which NFL team (the “Team”) you believe will win Super Bowl LVII; and 4) Include the hashtag “#BRBettingVegasSweepstakes” and tagging @br_betting on Instagram. B/R App: To earn one (1) Entry using the B/R app, follow these steps: 1) Sign into the B/R app (NOTE: If you do not already have an B/R App account, visit the Apple App Store or Google Play to download the B/R App and open an account); 2) Comment on the Promotional post as to which NFL team you believe will win Super Bowl LVII. NOTE: Having a B/R account is free.

By entering the Promotion, using the hashtags #BRBettingVegasSweepstakes, and, if entering on Instagram, tagging @br_betting entrant hereby agrees to be bound by the terms and conditions of these Official Rules. An entrant must have a non-private Instagram account to enter the Promotion and must be a follower of @br_betting until 10/1/22, for winner notification purposes to be eligible to win/claim the Prize, as set forth in Section 6. If an entrant does not have a non-private Instagram account, he/she/them can create one at no cost at www.instagram.com. Please note that an entrant must agree to comply with the Instagram Terms of Service (https://help.instagram.com/581066165581870) and Privacy Policy (https://help.instagram.com/519522125107875) in order to participate in the Promotion. If an entrant posts to social media from his or her wireless phone, the entrant’s wireless service provider may charge the entrant. Entrants should consult their wireless-service providers regarding their pricing plans. Message and data rates may apply. This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram.

Entry Requirements: All Entries must comply with the following requirements/restrictions:

The Entry must clearly identify the Team. If the Sponsor/Administrator in their sole and absolute discretion is unable to identify the Team, then the Entry will be disqualified;

Entry must be an original work;

Entry cannot have been published previously by any party other than the entrant;

Entry must be suitable for publication (i.e., may not be obscene or indecent);

Entry cannot prominently feature trademarks, logos or trade dress owned by any third party, or advertise or promote any brand or product of any kind, unless directly related to the Promotion;

Entry MAY NOT be disparaging towards any brand or product of any kind;

Entry cannot contain copyrighted materials owned by others (including photographs, sculptures, paintings and other works of art or images);

Entry cannot include the name, likeness, photograph, or other indicia identifying any person, living or dead, without permission from that person;

Entry cannot be sexually explicit or suggestive, violent or derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group;

Entry cannot promote illegal drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons (or the use of any of the foregoing), any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous, or any particular political agenda or message;

Entry cannot describe or depict any illegal activity or violation of any state or federal law;

Entries must not include any personally identifiable information (full name, e-mail address, telephone number, etc.);

Entries must not contain, facilitate, reference or use material that contains prohibited content which shall include, but is not limited to content that promotes, suggests, or encourages:

gambling, including without limitation, any content related to online casinos, sports books, bingo or poker;

the use of prostitution, pornography, nudity, profanity or other adult content, or violence;

the taking up of arms against any person, government or entity or otherwise challenge or seek to overthrow any government;

Entry must not contain any viruses, spyware, malware, or other malicious components that are designed to harm the functionality of a computer in any way.

Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify an entrant if his/her Entry fails to comply with any of these Entry Requirements or any other provision of these Official Rules.

By submitting an Entry, entrant hereby grants permission for the Entry, including the entrant’s social media handle and public profile information, to be publicly posted, at Sponsor’s sole discretion. The Promotion Entities are not responsible for lost, late, stolen, damaged, incomplete, invalid, un-intelligible, garbled, delayed or misdirected entries – all of which will be void. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant and/or Entry in its sole and absolute discretion.

Limit: Regardless of the method of entry used, there is a limit of ten (10) Entries per entrant during the entire Promotion Period. If more than ten (10) Entries is received from the same Entrant, only the ten (10) Entries received may be considered valid.

IMPORTANT FOR ENTRANTS USING A MOBILE DEVICE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE PROMOTION: Message and data rates may apply. Not all mobile telephone providers carry the service necessary to participate in this Promotion. Entrants should consult their wireless providers’ pricing plans.

RANDOM DRAWING: Potential winner will be randomly selected on or about 11:50 AM ET on September 11, 2022 from among all eligible entries received (“Random Drawing”), and announced at approximately 12:00 PM (noon) ET during the live Bleacher Report/ DraftKings, broadcast. Each valid entry will have an equal chance of winning. Odds of winning will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received. The selected entrant is considered a potential winner pending verification of his/her eligibility and compliance with the Official Rules.

PRIZE, APPROXIMATE RETAIL VALUE (“ARV”), AND ODDS OF WINNING:

Prize (1). The “Prize” is a four (4) day/ three (3) night trip for two (2) people (winner and one (1) adult guest of his/her choosing) to Las Vegas, Nevada. Prize includes round-trip coach class air transportation from a major commercial airport near winner’s residence (selected in Sponsor’s sole discretion) to Las Vegas, Nevada, transportation to and from the airport/hotel while in Las Vegas, a standard hotel room selected by the Sponsor (double occupancy) for the winner and one (1) adult guest, and the sum of One Thousand Dollars ($1,000) made payable to the winner. Only one (1) Prize will be available in the Promotion.

The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the Prize is Four Thousand Four Hundred Dollars ($4,400). The actual value of the Prize may vary depending on point of departure and fluctuations in the cost of air transportation. Any difference between the estimated ARV and the actual value of the Prize will not be awarded.

Food, ground transportation, parking, meals, and any and all other costs and expenses, including airline baggage fees, not expressly set forth in these Official Rules are not included in the Prize. The winner will be responsible for all gratuities, meals, ground transportation, and any other incidental costs or expenses not identified in these Official Rules. The winner’s guest must be at least 21 years of age (at time of travel) to participate in the Prize. The guest must execute liability/publicity releases prior to issuance of travel documents. If the winner elects to participate with no guest, no additional compensation will be awarded. Travel must be taken on dates specified by Sponsor. Winner and guest must travel on the same itinerary. If the winner resides within a 100-mile radius of Las Vegas, Nevada (as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion), ground transportation may be provided in lieu of air transportation, and no compensation will be provided for any difference in Prize value. Travel dates are subject to availability; blackout dates and other restrictions may apply. The winner and guest are responsible for having valid travel documents including government identification and/or passports. Travel must be complete within one (1) year of award and booked at least 30 days in advance, except as otherwise permitted by Sponsor in its sole discretion. The winner and his/her guest hereby acknowledges that Sponsor has not and will not obtain or provide travel insurance or any other form of insurance for any part of the Prize. The winner will be required to provide a major credit card upon hotel check-in, and all in-room charges will be charged to the credit card. Any damage to the room will be the responsibility of the winner. Sponsor and the Promotion Entities bear no responsibility if any event, element or detail of the Prize is canceled, postponed or becomes unavailable for any reason. Should any event, element or detail of the Prize become unavailable, the Sponsor shall have no obligation to the winner aside from providing the remaining portion of the Prize, minus any unavailable event, element or detail.

Odds Of Winning: The odds of winning depend upon the total number of eligible Entries received.

General: In no event will more than one (1) Prize will be awarded. If, for any reason, more Prize notifications are sent (or more claims are received) than the number of Prizes offered, as set forth in these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right to award the intended number of prizes through a random drawing from among all eligible Prize claims received. Further, if, for any reason, including but not limited to an administrative, printing, production, computer or other error or due to technical difficulties or incorrect announcements of any kind, more winning messages are distributed, or more Prizes are claimed than are intended to be awarded for any Prize according to these Official Rules, the intended Prizes will be awarded in a random drawing from among all verified prize claims. Prizes are not transferable and include only the items specifically listed as part of each Prize. No substitution or cash equivalent of Prize is permitted except at the sole discretion of the Sponsor. If the Prize, or any portion thereof, cannot be awarded for any reason, Sponsor reserves the right to substitute the Prize or portion thereof with another Prize of equal or greater value. Any portion of the Prize not accepted by a winner will be forfeited. Federal, state, and local taxes on the Prize and any expenses relating to the acceptance of and use of the Prize not specified herein are the responsibility of the winner. Approximate retail values are as of the time these Official Rules were printed and the value of the Prize may fluctuate. A winner is not entitled to any difference between the ARV and the actual value of the Prize at the time the Prize is awarded. All other costs and expenses not expressly set forth herein shall be solely the winner’s responsibility. The Promotion Entities shall not be held responsible for any delays in awarding the Prize for any reason. Prize will only be awarded to a verified winner.

WINNER NOTIFICATION, AFFIDAVIT AND RELEASE: After the Random Drawing, Sponsor will notify the potential winner by sending him/her a Direct Message on Instagram or via a message to his/her account on the B/R App instructions on how to redeem the Prize. The potential winner will be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability/Publicity Release (except where prohibited by law), and any other requested documents within five (5) business days from the date of attempted notification as set forth above or the Prize may be forfeited in its entirety. If a potential winner is found to be ineligible or not in compliance with these Official Rules, if a potential winner declines to accept the Prize, if Sponsor or Administrator is unable to contact a potential winner via Instagram messenger, direct message on Bleacher Report app, or e-mail address at the e-mail address provided by the potential winner when his/her account was created, if a potential winner fails to complete and return all documents within the time period specified, or if the notification set forth above is returned undeliverable, the Prize will be forfeited, and an alternative winner will be selected at random from the pool of Entries.

THE WINNER WILL BE ISSUED A FORM 1099 FOR TAX PURPOSES IN THE AMOUNT OF THE ACTUAL RETAIL VALUE OF THE PRIZE AND THE WINNER MUST SUBMIT HIS/HER SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER, AS REQUIRED BY LAW. ALL FEDERAL, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES IMPOSED ON THE ACCEPTANCE OF THE PRIZE IS SOLELY THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE WINNER.

INTERNET/LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY: By participating in this Promotion, Entrants agree that the Promotion Entities, Instagram and each of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, representatives, consultants, contractors, legal counsel, advertising, public relations, promotional, fulfillment and marketing agencies, website providers and each their respective officers, directors, stockholders, employees, representatives, designees and agents (“Released Parties”) are not responsible for:

(i) lost, late, incomplete, stolen, misdirected, postage due or undeliverable e-mail notifications, or telephone calls, or postal mail;

(ii) any computer, telephone, satellite, cable, network, electronic or Internet hardware or software malfunctions, failures, connections, or availability;

(iii) garbled, corrupt or jumbled transmissions, service provider/Internet/Website/UseNet accessibility, availability or traffic congestion;

(iv) any interruption, disadvantage or loss in the Promotion due to any connectivity issues including bandwidth, WiFi or cellular signal strength/speed/range, data outages, data buffering, etc.;

(v) disadvantages or losses in the Promotion due to mobile device operability issues such as low battery, screen timing-out, accidental button-presses, screen orientation issues, touchscreen malfunctions/inaccuracies, etc.;

(vi) disadvantages or losses in the Promotion due to software or internet browsers issues like rendering inaccuracies, compatibility discrepancies, VPN or network security-related blockages, etc.;

(vii) interruptions, loss or disadvantages in the Promotion due to device interruptions such as incoming calls, texts, messages, system/software updates, notifications or any kind, etc.;

(viii) any technical, mechanical, printing or typographical or other error;

(ix) the incorrect or inaccurate capture of registration information or the failure to capture, or loss of, any such information;

(x) any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, technical error, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to the Promotion;

(xi) any injury or damage, whether personal or property, to Entrant’s or to any person's smartphone, tablet, computer, or similar devices related to or resulting from participating in the Promotion; and

(xii) Predictions that are late, forged, lost, misplaced, misdirected, tampered with, incomplete, deleted, damaged, garbled or otherwise not in compliance with the Official Rules.

Further, the Promotion Entities are not responsible for any undelivered telephone calls, messages or e-mails, including without limitation, e-mails that are not received because of an Entrant’s privacy or spam filter settings that may divert any winner notification or other Promotion related e-mail to a spam or junk folder.

By entering the Promotion, each Entrant agrees: (i) to be bound by these Official Rules, including Entry requirements; (ii) to waive any rights to claim ambiguity with respect to these Official Rules; (iii) to waive all of his/her rights to bring any claim, action or proceeding against any of the Released Parties in connection with the Promotion; and (iv) to forever and irrevocably agree to release and hold harmless each of the Released Parties from any and all claims, lawsuits, judgments, causes of action, proceedings, demands, fines, penalties, liability, costs and expenses (including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys’ fees) that may arise in connection with: (a) the Promotion, including, but not limited to, any Promotion-related activity or element thereof, and the Entrant’s Predictions, participation or inability to participate in the Promotion; (b) the violation of any third-party privacy, personal, publicity or proprietary rights; (c) acceptance, attendance at, receipt, travel related to, participation in, delivery of, possession, defects in, use, non-use, misuse, inability to use, loss, damage, destruction, negligence or willful misconduct in connection with the use of the Prize (or any component thereof); (d) any change in the prizing (or any components thereof); (e) human error; (f) any wrongful, negligent, or unauthorized act or omission on the part of any of the Released Parties; (g) lost, late, stolen, misdirected, damaged or destroyed prizing (or any element thereof); or (h) the negligence or willful misconduct by Entrant.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES OR OTHER REMEDIES (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION ATTORNEYS’ FEES) FROM ANY SUCH PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTEMPT, TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

Without limiting the foregoing, everything regarding this Promotion, including any Prize, is provided “as is” without warranty of any kind, either express or implied, including but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose or non-infringement.

RELEASE: By participating in the Promotion, each Entrant releases and agrees to indemnify and hold harmless Promotion Entities and Instagram from and against any and all costs, claims, damages, (including, without limitation, any special, incidental or consequential damages), or any other injury, whether due to negligence or otherwise, to person(s) or property (including, without limitation, death or violation of any personal rights, such as violation of right of publicity/privacy, libel, or slander), due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, to participation in the Promotion, or arising out of participation in any Promotion-related activity, or the receipt, delivery, use or misuse, of any Prize.

DISPUTES: EXCEPT WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW, THE PROMOTION IS GOVERNED BY, AND WILL BE CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH, THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF MICHIGAN, AND THE FORUM AND VENUE FOR ANY DISPUTE SHALL BE IN THE COUNTY OF OAKLAND, MICHIGAN. IF THE CONTROVERSY OR CLAIM IS NOT OTHERWISE RESOLVED THROUGH DIRECT DISCUSSIONS OR MEDIATION, IT SHALL THEN BE RESOLVED BY FINAL AND BINDING ARBITRATION ADMINISTERED BY THE AMERICAN ARBITRATION ASSOCIATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS ARBITRATION RULES AND PROCEDURES OR SUBSEQUENT VERSIONS THEREOF (“AAA RULES”). THE AAA RULES FOR SELECTION OF AN ARBITRATOR SHALL BE FOLLOWED, EXCEPT THAT THE ARBITRATOR SHALL BE EXPERIENCED AND LICENSED TO PRACTICE LAW IN MICHIGAN. ALL PROCEEDINGS BROUGHT PURSUANT TO THIS SECTION WILL BE CONDUCTED IN OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN. THE REMEDY FOR ANY CLAIM SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL DAMAGES, AND IN NO EVENT SHALL ANY PARTY BE ENTITLED TO RECOVER PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, CONSEQUENTIAL OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, INCLUDING ATTORNEY’S FEES OR OTHER SUCH RELATED COSTS OF BRINGING A CLAIM, OR TO RESCIND THIS AGREEMENT OR SEEK INJUNCTIVE OR ANY OTHER EQUITABLE RELIEF. ANY DEMAND FOR ARBITRATION MUST BE FILED WITHIN ONE (1) YEAR OF THE TIME THE CAUSE OF ACTION OCCURED, OR THE CAUSE OF ACTION SHALL BE FOREVER BARRED.

PUBLICITY RIGHTS AND PRIVACY POLICY: By participating in this Promotion, each Entrant agrees to allow the Sponsor and Sponsor’s designee the perpetual right to use his/her name, address (city and state), biographical information, likeness, picture and other information and content provided in connection with the Promotion for promotional, trade, commercial, advertising and publicity purposes in all media worldwide including, but not limited to, on television and the Internet, without notice, review or approval and without additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. Any personally identifiable information collected during an Entrant’s participation in this Promotion will be collected by Administrator and/or Sponsor, or their designees, and used by Administrator, Sponsor and/or their designees: (i) as stated in the Privacy Policy located at https://wbd.com/privacy-notice and/or as otherwise disclosed to Entrant in connection with any separate opt-in opportunity provided to Entrant during participation in the Promotion, (ii) for any other purposes as may be necessary in connection with the proper administration, fulfillment, publicizing, and promotion of the Promotion as described in these Official Rules, and/or (iii) as otherwise expressly consented to by Entrant during any separate opt-in opportunity provided to Entrant during participation in the Promotion. If an Entrant does not fully agree to the terms of the Privacy Policy stated above or with Sponsor’s statement in the Official Rules as to the use of an Entrant’s personal information, such Entrant should not provide any personal information to enter the Promotion.

GENERAL: If, in the judgment of Sponsor, the Promotion is not capable of running as planned, or the integrity and or feasibility of the Promotion is severely undermined by a virus, bugs, non-authorized human intervention, technical failures, fire, flood, epidemic, earthquake, explosion, labor dispute or strike, act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, war (declared or undeclared), terrorist threat or activity, or any federal, state or local government law, order, or regulation, order of any court or jurisdiction, or other causes beyond the control of Sponsor, which corrupts the administration, security, fairness or proper play of the Promotion, Sponsor reserve the right, in its sole discretion, to discontinue, suspend or terminate the Promotion. In the event of any such discontinuation, suspension or termination, notice thereof will be posted @br_betting on Instagram and Sponsor will make the Prize available to be won in a manner it deems fair and reasonable, which manner shall include the selection of potential winner in a random drawing from among all eligible Entrants received prior to any such discontinuation, suspension or termination. A potential winner may be required to show proof of being the primary account holder. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of a winner, the winner will be the authorized account holder of the Instagram account or e-mail address submitted at time that his/her B/R App account was created, as the case maybe. "Authorized account holder" is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an Instagram account by Instagram, or an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, on-line service provider or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. By participating in the Promotion, Entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and Administrator, which shall be final and binding in all matters pertaining to this Promotion. PROMOTION ENTITIES MAKE NO WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR NON-INFRINGEMENT AS REGARDS ANY PRIZE. AS SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY NOT ALLOW LIMITATIONS OF DAMAGES OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR EXCLUSION OF IMPLIED WARRANTIES, ENTRANTS SHOULD CHECK THEIR LOCAL LAWS TO LEARN IF ANY OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO THEM.

WINNER’S NAME: For the name of the winner, an interested individual should mail a self-addressed stamped business envelope to: BR Betting's Vegas Vacation Winners List, 211 Greenwood Ave. 2-2, Promo 501, Bethel, CT 06801. Winner List requests must be received no later than October 31, 2022.

SPONSOR: Bleacher Report, Inc., 1633 Broadway, New York, NY 10019.

This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administrated by, or associated with, Instagram. Entrants understand that they are providing their information to the Sponsor and not to Instagram. All rights reserved.

This Promotion is not sponsored by DraftKings Inc. or its respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, or the officers, directors, or employees of the foregoing (the "DraftKings Entities"), nor do the DraftKings Entities endorse or administer the Promotion. By participating in the Promotion, entrants hereby release, hold harmless, covenant not to sue, and forever discharge the DraftKings Entities against any and all claims, actions, damages, losses, liabilities, costs, expenses, injuries, or causes of action of any kind that in any way now or hereinafter may arise from or relate to the Promotion.