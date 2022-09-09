X

    Cam Akers Fantasy Football Managers Fume over RB's Lack of Snaps in Rams Opener

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 9, 2022

    Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

    Fantasy football players who took a chance on Cam Akers are not happy.

    The Los Angeles Rams running back had two carries for zero yards in the first half of Thursday's game against the Buffalo Bills. He was clearly behind Darrell Henderson Jr. in the running back rotation, and even Brandon Powell got a carry for the Rams.

    Akers' lack of production and opportunity drew plenty of reactions:

    PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy

    Cam Akers managers watching Darrell Henderson get all the work<a href="https://t.co/EYJvHBOPBS">pic.twitter.com/EYJvHBOPBS</a>

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    Rams RB Cam Akers did not play in the first quarter. <br><br>Darrell Henderson handled all 4 carriers.

    Christopher Harris @HarrisFootball

    Brandon Powell with as many runs called for him as Cam Akers <a href="https://t.co/3SNVR4coMm">pic.twitter.com/3SNVR4coMm</a>

    BTSC Steelers @btsteelcurtain

    Cam Akers owners not happy. Henderson owners: 😁

    Rich Eisen @richeisen

    We have our first fantasy football question of the year: where in the world is Cam Akers?

    ✝️ @FEsquiat

    No Cam Akers?! Confusion… kick returner getting attempts over him. EXCUSE ME??!!!

    JBONE @_WickJD

    Bruh I'm seeing everybody in the backfield for the Rams BUT Cam Akers 😤 should've never drafted him in fantasy.

    S’Von Barksdale @shav457

    Cam Akers managers punching air rn 😭

    Nathan Jahnke @PFF_NateJahnke

    Rams RB snap count after 4 drives<br><br>Darrell Henderson 22<br>Cam Akers 2<br><br>Out of 24 plays

    The Volume @TheVolumeSports

    Cam Akers fantasy owners right now <a href="https://t.co/beInPuwcha">pic.twitter.com/beInPuwcha</a>

    NBC Sports EDGE Football @NBCSEdgeFB

    Fantasy managers looking for Cam Akers… <a href="https://t.co/KxR2c4uXeU">pic.twitter.com/KxR2c4uXeU</a>

    There was always a risk involved with drafting Akers. Not only is he splitting time in the backfield with Henderson, he also tore his Achilles before last season and played just a single game in the regular season before appearing in four playoff games.

    It is still incredibly early in the season, and Akers figures to have some type of role in the loaded Rams offense.

    But it was a concerning role for fantasy football players in the first half Thursday.

