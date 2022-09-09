Cam Akers Fantasy Football Managers Fume over RB's Lack of Snaps in Rams Opener

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Fantasy football players who took a chance on Cam Akers are not happy.

The Los Angeles Rams running back had two carries for zero yards in the first half of Thursday's game against the Buffalo Bills. He was clearly behind Darrell Henderson Jr. in the running back rotation, and even Brandon Powell got a carry for the Rams.

Akers' lack of production and opportunity drew plenty of reactions:

There was always a risk involved with drafting Akers. Not only is he splitting time in the backfield with Henderson, he also tore his Achilles before last season and played just a single game in the regular season before appearing in four playoff games.

It is still incredibly early in the season, and Akers figures to have some type of role in the loaded Rams offense.

But it was a concerning role for fantasy football players in the first half Thursday.