Warriors News: Jerome Robinson Agrees to Contract After Stint with G League Affiliate

Former Los Angeles Clippers lottery pick Jerome Robinson has agreed to a contract with the Golden State Warriors, the franchise announced Thursday.

Terms of the pact were not released.

Robinson spent the 2021-22 campaign with the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State's G League affiliate. He averaged 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 22 games while shooting 45.5 percent from the floor and 32.1 percent from deep.

The Clippers selected Robinson 13th overall in the 2018 NBA draft out of Boston College. He spent a season-and-a-half in L.A., averaging 3.1 points and 1.3 rebounds in 10.6 minutes per game across 75 games.

The Clippers traded Robinson to the Washington Wizards in February 2020 as part of the three-team deal that sent Isaiah Thomas to L.A. In 38 games with the franchise, he averaged 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 21.3 minutes per game.

Washington did not pick up the 25-year-old's fourth-year option, and he was waived in April 2021.

Robinson should compete for a roster spot in Golden State alongside Mac McClung, Pat Spencer and Trevion Williams. The team has 13 guaranteed contracts on its roster for 2022-23, and two spots are up for grabs.

However, one of those spots is being held for veteran Andre Iguodala, who is weighing whether to retire. If he returns for another season, Robinson will be fighting for one available roster spot, though it's possible Golden State leaves the last spot vacant to save money.

The Warriors enter the 2022-23 season looking to win another championship after defeating the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals last season. Solidifying the bench will be key in helping the team make another run.