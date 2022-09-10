Ranking the Top 10 Coaches of the Modern NBA

3 of 7

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

7. Mike Budenholzer



Budenholzer spent a decade-plus handling in assistant role on Gregg Popovich's staff in San Antonio, and the influence of his mentor shows.

The egalitarian approach he crafted with the Atlanta Hawks of the mid-2010s felt deeply rooted in the Alamo City. The squad lacked a superstar, but the individual pieces joined together to make a superstar impact. The Hawks had a 60-win season, four playoff trips and three postseason series wins across his five years at the controls.

Since moving to Milwaukee in 2018, Budenholzer has established a Big Three, fueled Giannis Antetokounmpo's rise to all-galaxy status, captured a world title and built 50-win seasons with suffocating defenses or relentless attacks.

6. Rick Carlisle

A tactical genius, Carlisle has coached both the unstoppable force and the immovable object and won big either way.

He twice won 50 games and claimed three playoff series wins during his two seasons in charge of the Pistons. He produced a 61-win effort during his debut campaign with the Indiana Pacers and may have kept up those winning ways had that core not been torn apart by the Malice at the Palace. He then moved on to the Dallas Mavericks and procured their first (and only) title by leading them past LeBron James and the superstar-laden Miami Heat.

Carlisle has overseen a few lean years (dragging his career winning percentage down to a good-but-not-great .536), and he hasn't always connected with players. Still, if you were desperate for a bucket over the last 20 years, you wanted Carlisle to be the coach drawing it up.

5. Doc Rivers

In Rivers' first season as an NBA head coach (1999-00), he took home the Coach of the Year trophy. Now, that doesn't factor into this ranking, since it lands just outside of our study size, but it goes to show he's a natural on the sideline.

He is a clear and direct communicator, and that has allowed him to connect with his locker room, even as he has changed locker rooms four times since 2000. But there are reasons players follow his lead. Reasons like: the 14 playoff trips he has led in the last 15 years; the 2008 title he delivered to the Boston Celtics; the 2010 conference championship he secured in Boston; the 16 postseason series wins he has overseen since 2008.

He is, simply put, a winner. He is one of 10 NBA coaches with 1,000-plus career victories, and his .510 playoff winning percentage ranks fifth-best among that uber-exclusive group. He might have a few rough patches on his resume, and his teams haven't always maximized their potential on the biggest stage, but his track record is mostly tremendous.

