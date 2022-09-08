Braves' Huascar Ynoa Undergoes Tommy John Surgery; Out for Season

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will not have pitcher Huascar Ynoa available for the foreseeable future.

David O'Brien of The Athletic reported the National League East team announced the right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday. Ynoa last pitched in April and made just two appearances this season.

After the 24-year-old made those two starts and allowed 10 earned runs in 6.2 innings, the Braves optioned him to Triple-A. He wasn't much better at that level and posted a 5.68 ERA in 18 appearances prior to this setback.

Ynoa could very well miss the entire 2023 season as well as he recovers from a surgery that can take more than a year of rehab time.

His best season came in 2021, as he posted a 4.05 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 100 strikeouts in 91 innings.

However, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution pointed out "he has not been the same since he punched a dugout bench and broke his hand" during the course of that season.

Ynoa tallied a 3.02 ERA in nine appearances prior to that incident and appeared well on his way to being a major contributor for the eventual World Series champions. Yet, he had a 5.05 ERA in nine starts after he returned from the broken hand.

Atlanta also removed him from the postseason roster because of right shoulder inflammation.

Now it will likely be 2024 at the earliest until he has a chance to be back in the team's rotation.