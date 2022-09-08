X

    Yankees Clinch Winning Record for 30th Straight Year; Longest Active Streak in US

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 8, 2022

    Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

    Nobody in baseball wins at a historic rate quite like the New York Yankees.

    The Bronx Bombers clinched their 30th consecutive winning season with a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins in 12 innings in Game 1 of a doubleheader Wednesday.

    The streak is the longest active one in North American sports and trails only their own 39-year run and the Montreal Canadiens' 32-season stretch:

    New York did it in style with Aaron Judge launching his 55th home run of the season to cut its deficit to 3-1 before a dramatic walk-off.

    Minnesota took a 4-3 lead on Gilberto Celestino's single, but the Yankees answered with RBI singles by Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Oswaldo Cabrera to win it.

    It took the 82-54 Yankees longer than once expected to clinch a winning record; they are just 18-26 since the All-Star break. But they built such a cushion in the first half—leading their division by 15.5 games July 8—that they are still five games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East.

