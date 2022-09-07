A'ja Wilson Named 2022 WNBA MVP; Aces Star Previously Won Award in 2020

A'ja Wilson Named 2022 WNBA MVP; Aces Star Previously Won Award in 2020September 7, 2022
One day after helping dispatch the Seattle Storm from the 2022 WNBA playoffs, A'ja Wilson earned another victory over Storm star Breanna Stewart.
The Las Vegas Aces forward was crowned the WNBA MVP for the second time. She collected 31 first-place votes to 23 for Stewart.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
🚨 A'JA WILSON WINS THE 2022 WNBA MVP 🚨 <a href="https://twitter.com/HighlightHER?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HighlightHER</a> <br><br>DPOY and MVP in the same season. Tough.<br><br>A'ja's resume:<br>-2x MVP<br>-DPOY<br>-4x All-Star<br>-ROY<br>-NCAA champ<br>-1x gold medalist<br><br>All at 26 years old. <a href="https://t.co/DUybLxKKRy">pic.twitter.com/DUybLxKKRy</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.