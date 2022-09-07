A'ja Wilson Named 2022 WNBA MVP; Aces Star Previously Won Award in 2020

Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

One day after helping dispatch the Seattle Storm from the 2022 WNBA playoffs, A'ja Wilson earned another victory over Storm star Breanna Stewart.

The Las Vegas Aces forward was crowned the WNBA MVP for the second time. She collected 31 first-place votes to 23 for Stewart.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.