    Rose Lavelle Gives USWNT Crucial Goal in Friendly Win vs. Nigeria

    Erin WalshSeptember 7, 2022

    AP Photo/Julio Cortez

    The United States women's national team defeated Nigeria 2-1 in an international friendly on Tuesday night at Audi Field in Washington D.C. to remain undefeated against the Super Falcons.

    It was the USWNT's second match against Nigeria in the last three days. The two sides met at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City on Sept. 3, and the Americans came away with a 4-0 victory.

    Despite the win, Tuesday's match was anything but perfect for the U.S. women.

    They U.S. took a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute on an own goal by Nigeria's Oluwatosin Blessing Demehin, but that lead slipped away early in the second half on a goal from Uchenna Kanu in the 50th minute, which tied the match 1-1.

    Kanu's goal marked the first scored by a team from the Confederation of African Football against the USWNT since the 2000 Olympics, per OptaJack. It was also the first goal the U.S. gave up since April, ending the team's shutout streak at 880 minutes.

    It was a stunning goal, though it was a rough defensive breakdown from the Americans, who had somewhat of an off night. However, it didn't take too long for the team to respond.

    The U.S. women received a jolt off the bench from veteran Megan Rapinoe, who subbed on for Sophia Smith in the 65th minute. Just 73 seconds after entering the pitch, Rapinoe found Rose Lavelle for the game-winning goal in the 66th minute.

    U.S. Women's National Soccer Team @USWNT

    73 SECONDS.<br><br>That's all it took for <a href="https://twitter.com/mPinoe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mPinoe</a> to find <a href="https://twitter.com/roselavelle?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@roselavelle</a> to give us the lead! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USAvNGA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USAvNGA</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/Allstate?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Allstate</a> <a href="https://t.co/yDFzCOJ5Pg">pic.twitter.com/yDFzCOJ5Pg</a>

    Lavelle's goal was the highlight of the evening, and fans lauded the 27-year-old, who plays her club soccer for the NWSL's OL Reign, for giving the team a crucial goal in a big moment.

    anna heilferty stan acc🌸 @_cp23_

    the game plan was to improvise until rose lavelle put her life on the line for the game winning goal

    Michael Haag @pipesnwires

    <a href="https://twitter.com/roselavelle?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@roselavelle</a> How did you do that? You’re like a cat twisting in mid air! 🏆⚽️

    Darian Jenkins Appreciation Acct @HarleyrMarley

    A Rose Lavelle header. All is well.

    Rapinoe Grigio @thatsballin

    Did Rose Lavelle just make herself stop in midair and float so she could get her head on that????

    Courtney Stith @CourtneyStith

    Rose Lavelle becoming an aerial threat has been so much fun to watch

    Jennifer Bendery @jbendery

    Rose Lavelle is the very best. <br><br>Come at me.

    Anthony DeAngelo @anthonydeangelo

    If I could play like anyone, it would be <a href="https://twitter.com/roselavelle?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@roselavelle</a>. <a href="https://t.co/eIlAgs2Nd7">https://t.co/eIlAgs2Nd7</a>

    Craig Angelo @CraigAngelo

    Rose Lavelle is a beast

    Danny Parra @TheDannyParra

    Rose Lavelle might be the perfect footballer

    AJG @ajgmarietta

    Rose Lavelle doing Rose Lavelle things. Amazing ball in by Megan Rapinoe.

    super handsome man @therealYonnell

    <a href="https://twitter.com/roselavelle?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@roselavelle</a> magician

    Paul Gugliucci @PGugliucci

    Top class finish from <a href="https://twitter.com/roselavelle?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@roselavelle</a> on that one! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a>

    eleni 👍🏼 #VIBESWATCH @strongforecheck

    where would we be, as a country, without rose lavelle

    c🪩 @c_cfcw

    rose lavelle for president

    Grant McGalliard @grantmcgalliard

    it’s insane how good Rose Lavelle is at soccer <br><br>she’s dominated this US friendly and with a bit more support up front we’d be up five

    Tuesday's game marked the USWNT's last international friendly of the summer.

    The Americans will travel to face England, which won the UEFA Women's Championship in July with a 2-1 victory over Germany, on Oct. 7 at London's iconic Wembley Stadium. The match sold out in 24 hours.

