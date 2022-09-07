Rose Lavelle Gives USWNT Crucial Goal in Friendly Win vs. Nigeria

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The United States women's national team defeated Nigeria 2-1 in an international friendly on Tuesday night at Audi Field in Washington D.C. to remain undefeated against the Super Falcons.

It was the USWNT's second match against Nigeria in the last three days. The two sides met at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City on Sept. 3, and the Americans came away with a 4-0 victory.

Despite the win, Tuesday's match was anything but perfect for the U.S. women.

They U.S. took a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute on an own goal by Nigeria's Oluwatosin Blessing Demehin, but that lead slipped away early in the second half on a goal from Uchenna Kanu in the 50th minute, which tied the match 1-1.

Kanu's goal marked the first scored by a team from the Confederation of African Football against the USWNT since the 2000 Olympics, per OptaJack. It was also the first goal the U.S. gave up since April, ending the team's shutout streak at 880 minutes.

It was a stunning goal, though it was a rough defensive breakdown from the Americans, who had somewhat of an off night. However, it didn't take too long for the team to respond.

The U.S. women received a jolt off the bench from veteran Megan Rapinoe, who subbed on for Sophia Smith in the 65th minute. Just 73 seconds after entering the pitch, Rapinoe found Rose Lavelle for the game-winning goal in the 66th minute.

Lavelle's goal was the highlight of the evening, and fans lauded the 27-year-old, who plays her club soccer for the NWSL's OL Reign, for giving the team a crucial goal in a big moment.

Tuesday's game marked the USWNT's last international friendly of the summer.

The Americans will travel to face England, which won the UEFA Women's Championship in July with a 2-1 victory over Germany, on Oct. 7 at London's iconic Wembley Stadium. The match sold out in 24 hours.