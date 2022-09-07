Ranking Best Landing Spots for NBA Veteran Carmelo Anthony

0 of 4

Where will Carmelo Anthony land? (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

It's mid-September, and Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent.

In a lot of ways, that shouldn't be surprising. He's 38 years old, and his box plus/minus over the last five years is right around replacement level (in other words, around that of a bench player or end-of-bench player).

If you narrow the review to his last two seasons, though, there's reason to believe Melo can still be a helpful player, particularly on the offensive end.

His numbers since the start of 2020-21 signal a remarkable turnaround. After logging just 294 minutes in 2018-19, it seemed like Anthony was on the verge of falling out of the NBA altogether.

But over the course of his last two campaigns with the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers, Melo has put up 19.2 points and 2.9 threes per 75 possessions while shooting 39.1 percent from deep.

That kind of shooting from a 6'7" forward can really loosen things up for an offense, especially if an opposing big is assigned to defend him. And there are a few teams in the league that would benefit from Melo's stretch 4 game for 15-20 minutes.