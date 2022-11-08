Anthony Rizzo Declines $16M Yankees Contract Option for 2023, Becomes Free Agent

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo will enter free agency after declining his $16 million player option for the 2023 season, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

The 33-year-old posted a career-high-tying 32 home runs, 75 RBI and a .224 average during the 2022 season. The four-time Gold Glove Award winner and three-time All-Star helped propel the Yanks to the 2022 American League Championship Series.

Rizzo played the first season of his career with the San Diego Padres and then was traded to the Chicago Cubs, for whom he played 10-plus seasons. He was an integral member of the 2016 World Series championship team that broke a 108-year title drought.

The core of that team broke up in 2021, as the struggling Cubs began a fire sale and traded Rizzo, Javy Báez and Kris Bryant.

Rizzo landed with the Yankees and helped them earn a wild-card berth. After the season, he re-signed via a two-year, $32 million contract that included the player option.

Though he is entering his age-33 season, he has a powerful bat, a good glove and something left in the tank for whichever team picks him up.