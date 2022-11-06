Mets Rumors: Chris Bassitt to Decline $19M Mutual Contract Option, Become Free Agent

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Chris Bassitt will become a free agent as he is set to decline his $19 million mutual option with the New York Mets, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The Mets acquired the 33-year-old in a trade with the Oakland Athletics last March, sending Adam Oller and pitching prospect J.T. Ginn to California in return. He later signed a new deal that featured a mutual option, indicating he would want to remain in New York given the opportunity.

"I love it here. Love everyone here so far," Bassitt said in May. "So, yeah, I'd loved to stay here long term."

The veteran lived up to expectations with his new team, going 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA in 30 starts.

With a rotation that also featured Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom, the Mets reached the playoffs with a 101-61 record before bowing out to the San Diego Padres in the wild-card round.

Bassitt was charged with loss in the winner-take-all Game 3 against San Diego, allowing three runs in four innings of a 6-0 loss.

Bassitt has been one of the league's most consistent pitchers with five straight seasons with an ERA under four. He earned Cy Young votes during the shortened 2020 campaign when he went 5-2 with a 2.29 ERA, and he gained his first All-Star selection in 2021 when he posted a 3.15 ERA and career-best 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

The continued production in New York should make him a top target in free agency, providing enough incentive to decline his option and test the open market.

This decision creates even more uncertainty for the Mets' rotation in 2023, with deGrom and Taijuan Walker both holding player options this offseason.

Scherzer, David Peterson and Carlos Carrasco are among those slated to return for New York, but there will be significant question marks over the pitching staff if the team doesn't re-sign last year's stars.