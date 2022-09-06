Ranking Jacob deGrom's Potential Landing Spots amid Mets Opt-Out Rumors

2 of 7

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

10. San Francisco Giants

Current Record: 65-68, Third in NL West

2023 Luxury Tax Allocations: $99.2 Million

The Giants are more than $130 million south of the $233 million luxury tax threshold for 2023, and that's with left-hander Carlos Rodón and third baseman Evan Longoria in the mix. The former is likely to exercise an opt-out, according to Heyman, while the latter's $13 million option might be declined by the Giants.

But while all this hints at plenty of financial space for deGrom, the Giants' precarious contention timeline looms as a potential deal-breaker. They'd be better off making long-term maneuvers, up to and including a mega-deal with Linden, California native Aaron Judge.

9. Boston Red Sox

Current Record: 67-69, Fifth in AL East

2023 Luxury Tax Allocations: $128.9 Million

The Red Sox have a long list of pending free agents, and shortstop Xander Bogaerts is likely to join it by way of the opt-out in his contract. As Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic argued, the pressure will be on Boston to make good use of its upcoming flexibility.

Like the Giants, however, the Red Sox are also in a bit of a limbo with their contention window. That could be a turn-off for deGrom even if Boston makes a run at him, though the club's respected farm system could perhaps sway him to take a chance.

8. Houston Astros

Current Record: 87-48, First in AL West

2023 Luxury Tax Allocations: $85.9 Million

Speaking of decorated aces with opt-out clauses, it sounds as if Justin Verlander has eyes on exercising the opt-out that he triggered when he surpassed the 130-inning threshold in August, per Rosenthal. If he does, the Astros will have an opening for a No. 1 starter in their rotation.

DeGrom would obviously fit nicely in such an opening, and the Astros surely need no introduction as a World Series contender. It's nonetheless hard to shake the notion that even if Verlander does opt out, he'll promptly end up back in Houston on a new deal anyway.

7. Atlanta

Current Record: 84-51, Second in NL East

2023 Luxury Tax Allocations: $152.9 Million

Back in early July, there was a bit of a stir when ESPN's Buster Olney tweeted about Atlanta possibly being the favorites for deGrom if he followed through on his intentions to opt out:

There was room for skepticism even at the time, however, and even more so now that Atlanta has committed $284 million to third baseman Austin Riley and rookie center fielder Michael Harris II. Meanwhile, young starters Max Fried, Kyle Wright, Spencer Strider, Mike Soroka and Ian Anderson are also under team control for 2024 and beyond.

6. Philadelphia Phillies

Current Record: 73-61, Third in NL East

2023 Luxury Tax Allocations: $130.4 Million

Even though the Phillies rank fifth from the top for luxury tax allocations for 2023, that still puts them more than $100 million below next year's threshold. Plus, they could gain an extra $17 million by declining second baseman Jean Segura's option.

If the Phillies were to channel this flexibility into a run at deGrom, the idea would be to arrange a super-trio of him, Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola while simultaneously robbing the Mets. Yet this may be little more than a fun thought, as it's hard to imagine the Mets letting deGrom defect to Atlanta, the Phillies or any other National League East rival.