Turkish National Team: 76ers' Furkan Korkmaz Attacked Near Locker Room at EuroBasket

Turkish federation vice president Omer Onan told reporters that Philadelphia 76ers forward and Turkish player Furkan Korkmaz was attacked by several Georgia players following Georgia's 88-83 win on Sunday.

Onan said Turkey would leave the tournament if security footage of the incident wasn't released:

"While Furkan Korkmaz was walking in the hallway to the locker rooms with our trainer, Georgia's players who were not on the active roster attacked him together with the ejected player (Duda Sanadze) and the police. There should not be an attack on the player that goes to the locker room. At the end of the match, 30 policemen each pushed us into a fight. We got into a fight with Georgia's official police. I am calling out to FIBA and I have also told FIBA's officials. Let no one deceive themselves or think that we are stupid. They will bring us all the camera footage from that corridor minute by minute without anything missing. If those cameras do not come to us, we will leave this tournament."

Korkmaz and Sanadze were each ejected from the game after scuffling in the fourth quarter:

"There was a basketball game with two overtimes on the court. Sometimes we played well and sometimes Georgia played well, but after our player, Korkmaz, was disqualified, three opposing team players attacked him in the corridors, while security guards attacked our player and our trainer," assistant coach Hakan Demir added. "We came here to play basketball, not box. Therefore, we are very disturbed by the security weakness experienced today. We will follow up on this issue as well."

Korkmaz reportedly escaped injury following the alleged altercation after the game:

Turkey also officially protested the game's result after saying that 22 seconds had disappeared from the game clock during the confrontation between Korkmaz and Sanadze.

"Today the game was 22 seconds shorter. The fact that this is not just one or two seconds but 22 makes us think that the situation is not just an error," Demir said. "We will follow this as well. We came to Georgia expecting to be in a sister country. Yes, there was tension between the players on the court today, but it is not possible for us to accept what happened afterward."

The Turkey vs. Georgia result was an important one in Group A play, dropping Turkey to third place on five points, while Georgia bumped up to fifth place on four points. Montenegro currently tops the group with five points.