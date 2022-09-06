Braun Strowman Returns to WWE, Destroys 4 Tag Teams in No. 1 Contender Match

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

After getting released from the company last year, former universal champion Braun Strowman made his WWE return on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

Strowman surprisingly appeared during a Fatal-4-Way tag team match that was supposed to determine the No. 1 contender for the undisputed tag team championships. He attacked the participants in the match and wiped out security before celebrating with the crowd.

Strowman's return came after PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reported on Sept. 1 that Strowman had agreed to a deal with the company and would be present for the Sept. 5 Raw in Kansas City, Missouri.

Following that report, WWE head of creative Triple H was asked about the possibility of Strowman returning in an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport.

Triple H didn't give a definitive answer, but he did praise The Monster Among Men, saying (h/t WrestleTalk.com's Taylor Sanchez): "Braun Strowman, we'll see. It's funny, he's a polarizing person a little bit sometimes in the business, but for a guy his size and what he brings to the table is an amazing athlete. You don't see too many guys that big, that fast."

Strowman, who turns 39 on Tuesday, signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2013 after a career in strongman competitions.

Without ever having a televised match in NXT, Strowman was called up to WWE's main roster in 2015 as part of the Wyatt Family, and he went on to become one of the most dominant Superstars in the company during his tenure.

From 2015 until his shocking release on June 2, 2021, Strowman racked up numerous accolades, including holding the Universal and Intercontinental Championships one time each and the Raw Tag Team Championships once.

He was also a one-time winner of the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, plus he won the Greatest Royal Rumble and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35.

Strowman beat Goldberg for the universal title at WrestleMania 36 two years ago when he subbed in as a replacement for Roman Reigns.

He went on to hold the title for 141 days and was released from the company less than a year after dropping the championship.

While Strowman's release came amid a bevy of talent departures due to budget cuts, it came as a massive surprise since he was seemingly always a favorite of Vince McMahon due to his size and strength.

McMahon's retirement has opened the door for several former WWE Superstars to return to the company now that Triple H is at the helm of creative, and Strowman is the latest in what is already a long line of wrestlers to come back.

